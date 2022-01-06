Where to get Rosca de Reyes in Austin to celebrate Epiphany

Lee esta historia en español.

Many Latino bakeries in Austin have prepared Rosca de Reyes (or kings’ cake) today, which is Día de Los Reyes. In Christianity, the holiday, also known as Epiphany, commemorates the day the three wise men brought Jesus gifts after his birth. It also marks the end of Christmas celebrations.

Courtesy / Nolys Ferraro Latino families usually eat Rosca de Reyes with hot chocolate.

For many Latinos, the day includes gift-giving and treats like the Rosca or Corona de Reyes. This sweet bread is shaped like a wreath and decorated with dried fruit and powdered sugar. It's customary to eat it with hot chocolate. A tiny doll is sometimes baked inside, and the person who gets that slice has to bring tamales or host a party on Feb. 2 for the Día de la Candelaria or Candlemas.

Here are a few bakeries in Austin selling Rosca de Reyes today. Fair warning, you may want to call in advance in case they run out.

Mi Tradición Bakery



North location: 8716 Research Blvd., Ste. 290; phone: 512-374-9910

South location: 801 E. William Cannon Dr., Ste. 125; phone: 512-445-9120

La Mexicana Bakery

1924 S. First St.; phone: 512-443-6369

Fiesta Mart



North location: 3909 N. I-35 Service Road, Austin; phone: 512-406-3900

South location: 5510 I-35 South, Austin; phone: 512-373-7800

El Rancho Supermercado



6800 Berkman Dr.; phone: 512-452-6100

8752 Research Blvd.; phone: 512-458-5100

La Michoacana Meat Market

6908 Cameron Road; phone: 512-451-9404

Find more locations at the website

La Reyna Bakery

5200 E. William Cannon Dr.; phone: 512-448-3311

