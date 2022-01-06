Where to get Rosca de Reyes in Austin to celebrate Epiphany
Many Latino bakeries in Austin have prepared Rosca de Reyes (or kings’ cake) today, which is Día de Los Reyes. In Christianity, the holiday, also known as Epiphany, commemorates the day the three wise men brought Jesus gifts after his birth. It also marks the end of Christmas celebrations.
For many Latinos, the day includes gift-giving and treats like the Rosca or Corona de Reyes. This sweet bread is shaped like a wreath and decorated with dried fruit and powdered sugar. It's customary to eat it with hot chocolate. A tiny doll is sometimes baked inside, and the person who gets that slice has to bring tamales or host a party on Feb. 2 for the Día de la Candelaria or Candlemas.
Here are a few bakeries in Austin selling Rosca de Reyes today. Fair warning, you may want to call in advance in case they run out.
- North location: 8716 Research Blvd., Ste. 290; phone: 512-374-9910
- South location: 801 E. William Cannon Dr., Ste. 125; phone: 512-445-9120
1924 S. First St.; phone: 512-443-6369
- North location: 3909 N. I-35 Service Road, Austin; phone: 512-406-3900
- South location: 5510 I-35 South, Austin; phone: 512-373-7800
- 6800 Berkman Dr.; phone: 512-452-6100
- 8752 Research Blvd.; phone: 512-458-5100
La Michoacana Meat Market
6908 Cameron Road; phone: 512-451-9404
Find more locations at the website
La Reyna Bakery
5200 E. William Cannon Dr.; phone: 512-448-3311