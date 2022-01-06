© 2022 KUT

Where to get Rosca de Reyes in Austin to celebrate Epiphany

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST
Rosca de Reyes son círculos con un hueco en el medio y decoradas con azúcar y frutas
Courtesy
/
Cynthia Rios Marcano
Whoever gets the toy hidden inside the Rosca de Reyes has to bring tamales or organize a party on Feb. 2 for Día de la Candelaria.

Lee esta historia en español.

Many Latino bakeries in Austin have prepared Rosca de Reyes (or kings’ cake) today, which is Día de Los Reyes. In Christianity, the holiday, also known as Epiphany, commemorates the day the three wise men brought Jesus gifts after his birth. It also marks the end of Christmas celebrations.

Two cakes cut over a red tablecloth
Courtesy
/
Nolys Ferraro
Latino families usually eat Rosca de Reyes with hot chocolate.

For many Latinos, the day includes gift-giving and treats like the Rosca or Corona de Reyes. This sweet bread is shaped like a wreath and decorated with dried fruit and powdered sugar. It's customary to eat it with hot chocolate. A tiny doll is sometimes baked inside, and the person who gets that slice has to bring tamales or host a party on Feb. 2 for the Día de la Candelaria or Candlemas.

Here are a few bakeries in Austin selling Rosca de Reyes today. Fair warning, you may want to call in advance in case they run out.

Mi Tradición Bakery

  • North location: 8716 Research Blvd., Ste. 290; phone: 512-374-9910
  • South location: 801 E. William Cannon Dr., Ste. 125; phone: 512-445-9120

La Mexicana Bakery

1924 S. First St.; phone: 512-443-6369

Fiesta Mart

  • North location: 3909 N. I-35 Service Road, Austin; phone: 512-406-3900
  • South location: 5510 I-35 South, Austin; phone: 512-373-7800

El Rancho Supermercado

  • 6800 Berkman Dr.; phone: 512-452-6100
  • 8752 Research Blvd.; phone: 512-458-5100

La Michoacana Meat Market
6908 Cameron Road; phone: 512-451-9404
Find more locations at the website

La Reyna Bakery
5200 E. William Cannon Dr.; phone: 512-448-3311

Marisa Charpentier
Marisa Charpentier is a digital producer for KUT. Got a tip? Email her at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.
