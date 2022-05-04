Travis County employees will receive paid family leave

Travis County employees will soon have an option for paid family leave. Travis County Commissioners approved the policy Tuesday to expand paid leave to all workers for eight weeks, after they’ve been employed for six months.

Commissioners initially approved the program in February. After Tuesday's vote on the framework, county staff will now iron out the details on its policy, with a goal of launching the leave program next month. The policy applies to new parents following childbirth. It also grants leave to people who adopt.

The county has historically offered unpaid leave, per federal guidelines. Ahead of the vote Tuesday, Precinct One Commissioner Jeff Travillion said Travis County workers had previously been using disability leave after childbirth to avoid unpaid leave. That pushed him to change the policy.

"We have to make sure that we are doing the things that we can do, and we understand the policies and procedures that are in place — and we are as generous to employees as we can be. And I think that’s just a practical thing," he said. "We should not be addressing these issues through a disability policy, because pregnancy is not a disability."

Commissioners debated approving a 12-week or six-week policy ahead of the vote Tuesday before ultimately deciding on eight weeks.

Travillion and County Judge Andy Brown co-sponsored the resolution, and commissioners approved the measure unanimously. The county is one of the largest employers in the Austin area.

The City of Austin approved a six-week paid leave policy in 2013.

