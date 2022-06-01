Here's what's going on in and around Austin for Pride Month

June is the nationally recognized LGBTQ+ Pride Month, where individuals and cities across the country celebrate their identities. Though Austin holds its official Pride festival and parade in August, celebrations still occur around the city in June. In addition, many surrounding cities are beginning to have Pride celebrations of their own.

Here are a few of the events coming up:

Round Rock Pride Festival, June 4

Round Rock Pride is holding its inaugural festival on June 4, following a proclamation from the city declaring June as National Pride Month. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m at Centennial Plaza. Visit the Round Rock Pride website for more information.

UMLAUF After Dark-Pride, June 7

The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum will dedicate one of its bimonthly After Dark events to Pride on June 7. Local musician Caleb DeCasper will be joined by a popup from The Little Gay Shop, Austin’s local LGBTQ+ art store. You can buy a ticket here .

Rainbow on the Creek, June 11

Waterloo Greenway is celebrating Pride with a family-friendly, daylong festival on June 11. The event will feature drag queen performances, gender-affirming care educators and locally made crafts. For more information go to the Waterloo Greenway website .

Pride Bar Crawl, June 18

Beginning at Fourth & Co, the annual Pride Bar Crawl will be held on June 18 and span over 13 bars on Sixth and Fourth streets. Buy a ticket here to receive entry at all venues, two drinks at each bar and access to the event’s after-party.

Pflugerville Pride Parade, June 18

Pflugerville will be holding its inaugural Pride Pfestival from 1-6 p.m. on June 18. LGBT comedians, musicians, drag queens and advocates will be present at the day long event. Find more information here .

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Taylor celebrated its first-ever in-person Pride event last year.

Taylor Pride Festival, June 25

Taylor will hold its second annual Pride Festival from 2-10 p.m. on June 25. The festival will feature live music and street food in downtown Taylor. To register as a volunteer or for more information, visit the Taylor Pride website . Learn more about how the festival came to be here .

Pride of Dripping Springs, June 25

The Texas Gay Rodeo Association will join Pride of Dripping Springs for its Pride festival from 12-11 p.m. on June 25. The daytime rodeo and festival will feature horse events and family-friendly activities, while the nighttime 18+ Pride After Dark event will have a DJ and drag show. Register for either or both events here .

Patricia Lim / Though most countries and cities celebrate Pride Month in June, Austin holds its official Pride festival and parade in August.

Austin Pride Festival, Aug. 20