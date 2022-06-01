© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin

Here's what's going on in and around Austin for Pride Month

KUT 90.5 | By Emma Williams
Published June 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
A strip of bars along Fourth Street with a rainbow flag in the background.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Oilcan Harry's and other bars along Fourth and Sixth streets will be participating in a Pride Bar Crawl on June 18.

June is the nationally recognized LGBTQ+ Pride Month, where individuals and cities across the country celebrate their identities. Though Austin holds its official Pride festival and parade in August, celebrations still occur around the city in June. In addition, many surrounding cities are beginning to have Pride celebrations of their own.

Here are a few of the events coming up:

Round Rock Pride Festival, June 4

Round Rock Pride is holding its inaugural festival on June 4, following a proclamation from the city declaring June as National Pride Month. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m at Centennial Plaza. Visit the Round Rock Pride website for more information. 

UMLAUF After Dark-Pride, June 7

The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum will dedicate one of its bimonthly After Dark events to Pride on June 7. Local musician Caleb DeCasper will be joined by a popup from The Little Gay Shop, Austin’s local LGBTQ+ art store. You can buy a ticket here

Rainbow on the Creek, June 11

Waterloo Greenway is celebrating Pride with a family-friendly, daylong festival on June 11. The event will feature drag queen performances, gender-affirming care educators and locally made crafts. For more information go to the Waterloo Greenway website

Pride Bar Crawl, June 18

Beginning at Fourth & Co, the annual Pride Bar Crawl will be held on June 18 and span over 13 bars on Sixth and Fourth streets. Buy a ticket here to receive entry at all venues, two drinks at each bar and access to the event’s after-party. 

Pflugerville Pride Parade, June 18

Pflugerville will be holding its inaugural Pride Pfestival from 1-6 p.m. on June 18. LGBT comedians, musicians, drag queens and advocates will be present at the day long event. Find more information here

A sign in the window of a business with rainbow-colored ducks that says "Taylor Pride."
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Taylor celebrated its first-ever in-person Pride event last year.

Taylor Pride Festival, June 25

Taylor will hold its second annual Pride Festival from 2-10 p.m. on June 25. The festival will feature live music and street food in downtown Taylor. To register as a volunteer or for more information, visit the Taylor Pride website. Learn more about how the festival came to be here

Pride of Dripping Springs, June 25

The Texas Gay Rodeo Association will join Pride of Dripping Springs for its Pride festival from 12-11 p.m. on June 25. The daytime rodeo and festival will feature horse events and family-friendly activities, while the nighttime 18+ Pride After Dark event will have a DJ and drag show. Register for either or both events here

A rainbow banner on Fourth Street that says Austin Pride
Patricia Lim
/
Though most countries and cities celebrate Pride Month in June, Austin holds its official Pride festival and parade in August.

Austin Pride Festival, Aug. 20

Though most Pride celebrations normally take place in June, the city of Austin will celebrate on Aug. 20 (Read more about why Austin celebrates in August). After postponing celebrations for the past two years, the iconic Austin festival and parade will be back in full swing this year. For more information, visit the Austin Pride website

Tags

Austin LGBTQPrideFestivalsKUT
Emma Williams
See stories by Emma Williams
Related Content