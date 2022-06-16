Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin

A small plane with one person onboard crashed into Lady Bird Lake around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics say the plane crashed just west of the I-35 bridge in downtown Austin. The pilot, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "potentially serious injuries," ATCEMS said.

The TPWD employee was flying the plane as part of a test flight following routine maintenance, department spokesperson Cory Chandler said. Once in the air, he reported having mechanical issues with the 2009 Cessna T206 plane.

Photos and videos from bystanders appeared to show paddleboarders and kayakers helping the pilot after the crash.

Patricia Lim / KUT Two paddleboarders float by the submerged plane crash site on Lady Bird Lake.

UPDATE: #ATCEMSSPARTAN drone video showing the aircraft submerged just below the surface. pic.twitter.com/wexI9MqpQS — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022