Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
Austin rescue crews approach the submerged plane Thursday afternoon.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Austin rescue crews approach the submerged plane Thursday afternoon.

A small plane with one person onboard crashed into Lady Bird Lake around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics say the plane crashed just west of the I-35 bridge in downtown Austin. The pilot, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "potentially serious injuries," ATCEMS said.

The TPWD employee was flying the plane as part of a test flight following routine maintenance, department spokesperson Cory Chandler said. Once in the air, he reported having mechanical issues with the 2009 Cessna T206 plane.

Photos and videos from bystanders appeared to show paddleboarders and kayakers helping the pilot after the crash.

Two paddleboarders float by the submerged plane crash site on Lady Bird Lake.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Two paddleboarders float by the submerged plane crash site on Lady Bird Lake.

Austin Austin Fire Department
KUT Staff
