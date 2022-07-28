Service providers raise concerns about the likely new manager of Austin’s homeless shelter

It's the end of an era for Austin’s homeless shelter.

The Austin City Council will vote today on a lone finalist to manage the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. The city decided earlier this month to end its partnership with Front Steps, the nonprofit that's managed the shelter since it opened in the mid-2000s. But local service providers have questions about the city's quick decision on the contract and concerns about the California-based nonprofit that will take over the ARCH.

The Austin Chronicle first reported earlier this month that the city was ending its decades-long partnership with Front Steps. The nonprofit receives more than $6 million annually in taxpayer dollars to run the shelter, as well as programs helping veterans and others get into housing.

The news shocked many working in homeless services, but not Andrea Brauer, who worked for Front Steps as a special program director for just over a year before she left in 2020.

"I'm not completely surprised given the issues Front Steps has had over the years," Brauer said. "When I started working there in 2019, frankly, I had people tell me it was a 'hot mess' — those are the words they used."

The city said Front Steps wasn't meeting its goals to house people at its Southbridge shelter, a temporary facility to house people being displaced through the city's HEAL initiative. And, in 2018, a city-commissioned study by the National Alliance to End Homelessness found Front Steps' overall strategy wasn't working. NAEH suggested retooling the model completely, with a goal of getting clients into long-term housing not simply shelters on a daily basis.

Brauer said a lack of progress on that effort was part of the reason she quit. The pandemic didn't help, either.

"We had a plan, a timeline and people to carry it out, but it didn't ever happen," she said. "I don't think it was a priority for the organization, and I don't think I had the support of leadership to get it done."

The organization also has had five executive or interim directors in as many years.

In a statement posted online, Front Steps' Board President Haggai Eshed said the organization has "experienced multiple organizational challenges, including major staffing changes and vacancies" amid the pandemic. He said the nonprofit is going to "pivot" its operations.

The city quickly lined up a new partner, Urban Alchemy, for a one-year, $4 million contract to manage the ARCH. The group's home base in California has raised concerns among local service providers, some of whom say the selection process wasn't transparent.

Providers organized an online petition Tuesday questioning the city's process and asking for more community input. Service providers also expressed concern about lawsuits alleging harassment, discrimination and questionable labor practices leveled against the company.

Urban Alchemy was named in two class-action lawsuits and a discrimination case in California. Some employees have been accused of harassment and on-the-job drug use. The company has denied the allegations.

Despite that, Austin Public Health, the city’s Homeless Strategy Office and the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition have all recommended Urban Alchemy take over the shelter. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he is deferring to them.

“Everybody that I have grown to trust and have faith in in this environment ... are all suggesting that this is the right direction for us to go," he said.

Earlier this year, ECHO partnered with Urban Alchemy and the nonprofit We Can Now on a grant-funded pilot for a street outreach team. ECHO's executive director, Matt Mollica, said Urban Alchemy has been active in training opportunities and expanding on-the-ground outreach.

"They've been great," he said. "They're participating ... they're showing up and getting trained and establishing outreach to several of the encampments."

Mollica didn't diminish concerns about the organization, but said it's imperative that the ARCH's operations aren't interrupted. That includes ancillary services like the health clinic, laundry service and storage programs. The city's contract with Front Steps formally ends Sept. 30.

"There's just a lot that needs to be transitioned in a short amount of time, and we need to really focus on the work to transition those projects so that there's no disruption in care for people," he said. "That's got to be a primary focus for us."

Brauer said she hopes whoever takes over the ARCH strikes a better balance between trying to get folks into housing and simply sheltering them.

"Do whatever it takes. Put people first," she said. "That culture wasn't there ... for the clients.

In an email obtained by KUT, Front Steps said Austin Public Health would be leading the transition, but that there were “still many unanswered questions ... and we are doing our best to get the answers.”

