© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin

How should Austin address homelessness? The city wants your input.

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published August 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
An encampment for people experiencing homelessness under State Highway 71 in South Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

Austin's Homeless Strategy Division wants your input on how to best tackle homelessness as it plans to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to get people off the street within the next three years.

Residents can share ideas at two online town halls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

The city said it also plans to update Austinites on ongoing housing efforts and the voter-backed reinstatement of the camping ban, which went into effect nearly a year ago.

The meeting comes less than a week after the city formally ended its partnership with Front Steps, the nonprofit that had run the city's homelessness shelter since it opened in the mid-2000s.

Tags

Austin HomelessnessKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content