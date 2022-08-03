How should Austin address homelessness? The city wants your input.

Austin's Homeless Strategy Division wants your input on how to best tackle homelessness as it plans to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to get people off the street within the next three years.

Residents can share ideas at two online town halls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday



The city said it also plans to update Austinites on ongoing housing efforts and the voter-backed reinstatement of the camping ban, which went into effect nearly a year ago.

The meeting comes less than a week after the city formally ended its partnership with Front Steps, the nonprofit that had run the city's homelessness shelter since it opened in the mid-2000s.

