A flash flood warning is in effect for the Austin area until 7:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin and the surrounding area until 7:15 p.m. Monday.

A flood advisory is also in effect until 6:30 p.m. for parts of Williamson County.

Thunderstorms across the area are producing as much as 3 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service. This could quickly lead to flooding. The NWS advises people to stay off the roads.

The weather agency said several creeks are flooding in the area, including Shoal Creek, which has risen rapidly. Waller Creek overtopped 45th Street this afternoon, according to a tweet from the City of Austin's Flood Early Warning System. It said the street near Speedway is now closed. Other road closures can be found at ATX Floods.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Vehicles drive on a bridge over Blunn Creek in South Austin on Monday. The National Weather Service warned of flash flooding from heavy rain.

Stretches of Central and Northwest Austin have seen more than 2 inches of rain in an hour, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Shoal Creek saw the most significant flooding of Austin’s urban creeks, according to the U.S. Geological Service’s flood gage near 12th Street and Lamar Boulevard. The flooding reportedly prompted closures of some intersections along Lamar, including at Ninth Street.

Capt. Darren Noak, a spokesperson for Austin-Travis County EMS, said people should stay away from swiftly moving flood waters. It only takes 6 inches to sweep an adult off of their feet, he said, and about 12 inches to sweep away a vehicle.

In response to flooding across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to begin to mobilizing state resources.

"The State of Texas remains proactive in our emergency response efforts, and we continue to monitor rainfall and flooding conditions across the state," he said in a press release. He urged Texans to heed the guidance of local officials and avoid dangerous roadways.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: