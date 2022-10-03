Submit your questions and join us for forums with the candidates running for Austin City Council

Ahead of early voting for this November's elections, KUT and the Austin Monitor will host forums with the candidates running for five seats on the Austin City Council.

If you're not sure, you can find out if you live in a council district that's up for grabs this year here.

Tune in to find out what the candidates promise to do if they're elected and submit your own question before the forum.

These virtual forums will be held each weekday at noon during the week of Oct. 17.

You can watch the forums live on our website or our YouTube page; we'll have recordings available if you can't join us live.



District 1 : Oct. 17 at noon

: Oct. 17 at noon District 3 : Oct. 18 at noon

: Oct. 18 at noon District 5 : Oct. 19 at noon

: Oct. 19 at noon District 8 : Oct. 20 at noon

: Oct. 20 at noon District 9: Oct. 21 at noon

Use the form below to submit a question for the candidates in your district.