What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

KUT 90.5 | By Patricia Lim
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT
A bar graph shows English and Spanish are the two most spoken languages in Austin. Other Indo-European languages are the next group.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
English and Spanish are the most widely spoken languages in Austin. But what exactly is the third?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common.

But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really is the third most spoken language in Austin? So, she reached out to KUT’s ATXplained project.

KUT multimedia producer Patricia Lim asked Austin’s city demographer Lila Valencia to explain the breakdown. After teasing out and counting individual languages, Chinese outnumbers every single language in the category of "other Indo-European languages."

In this video, listen to Jenny Tinghui Zhang, a Chinese-American and author of the novel Four Treasures of the Sky, and speech pathologist Phuong Lien Palafox share their experiences with the language.

Patricia Lim
Patricia Lim is a photo and video journalist at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email her at plim@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @limpatricia97.
See stories by Patricia Lim
