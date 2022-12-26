Want to go out to celebrate New Year's Eve in Austin? Here are some options.

Austin, known for its diverse, never-boring nightlife, has many options for ringing in the new year. From playing pingpong to attending a Gatsby party, there’s something for everyone to count down to 2023.

New Year's Eve at Smash ATX

Smash ATX is hosting a party with a DJ, pingpong and dancing. Tickets range from $25 for general admission to $3,750 for a VIP group of 25. A three-hour bar package with a champagne toast costs $80. Late-night snacks include street corn queso. The venue encourages guests to come "dressed to kill."

Bob Schneider's Great Big Spectacular New Year's Eve Party

The Paramount Theatre will be breaking out the chandeliers and disco balls for Austin's Bob Schneider and special guests Primo the Alien and Big Skinny. Tickets start at $35, but VIP table seats with the choice of champagne or wine are also available. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Auditorium Shores New Year's Celebration

The City of Austin will have a free community event with live performances, food trucks, drinks and fireworks at midnight with the best view of the city. The lawn opens at 6 p.m.

Austin NYE Bar Crawl 2023

The crawl starts at Happy Chicks on East Sixth Street and makes stops at Kungfu Saloon, The Cat’s Pajamas, and Starbar, among other venues. Wristbands start at $20 and will get you into any of the participating bars without a cover, plus drink specials all night.

Block party at Rose Room, 77 Degrees and Wonder Bar

Three bars, one ticket. For $60 you can bar hop across the venues in the Domain.

Daikaiju at Hole In The Wall

Come check out the kaiju-themed surf rock revival band that performs wearing kabuki masks. Tickets are $20.

Ghostland Observatory at Mohawk

Urban Heat, Terminator Dave and DJ Lisie join Ghostland Observatory for this all-ages show outside at the Mohawk. Tickets are $70.

Gatsby's House

The celebration at the Hilton Austin Hotel includes a five-hour prepaid bar, DJs, casino games, prizes and a massive ballroom to countdown to the new year. Tickets start at $175. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire

Roosevelt Room's Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Party

Watch the ball drop on the screen above the bar at this seated celebration. The Roosevelt will offer a special drink menu with 12 cocktails created in the 1920s and pre-Prohibition era. The dress code is semi-formal to formal, with 1920s-era attire encouraged. The soundtrack to the evening will be electro-swing. Tickets start at $90.

Swan Dive

Swan Dive is partnering with Barbarellas for this New Year's Eve party. Dance at one of three dance floors while listening to a female-fronted line-up of Ruthie Craft, Pearl Z and The Klinks. Hop back and forth starting at 10 pm. Tickets start at $5.

South Congress Hotel

Enjoy live music, DJ sets and a champagne toast. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door.

Speakeasy

The Speakeasy's annual New Year's Eve party will include party favors, live music, reserved seating, VIP options and bottle service. Tickets start at $49 and include a glass of champagne.

Zanzibar

Watch the fireworks on Lady Bird Lake from the rooftop at this island-themed New Year's Eve party. A complimentary glass of champagne is included with the $100 ticket.

Rides around Austin

CapMetro will have free rides after 5 p.m. on all services with its regular Saturday bus schedule running through 11:30 p.m., MetroRail extended to 2:30 a.m. and Night Owl Services until 3 a.m.

