Austin City Council members are poised to fire the city manager Wednesday

A week after Austin City Council members expressed in a closed-door meeting unanimous support for a new city manager, they’re scheduled to vote on a severance package for the presumed outgoing one, Spencer Cronk.

Council members say Cronk will be leaving, but it’s unclear if he will resign or if the council will vote to fire him. In Austin, the city manager serves as the city's chief executive, overseeing day-to-day operations.

In an official statement sent over the weekend, Cronk gave no indication that he’s interested in stepping down.

“I will simply reiterate that I remain Austin’s City Manager and no actions have been taken by this new Mayor and Council to change my responsibilities or role,” he said, adding that he did not know the council planned to vote on his employment until the item was added to Wednesday’s agenda. “I continue to be focused on serving this community and leading our dedicated workforce.”

Cronk is the city's second-highest paid executive, earning $388,190 a year. The only staff member who outearns him is Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy, who earned $403,000 last year.

The move to oust Cronk comes just two weeks after Austinites hunkered down as an ice storm pummeled the city, bringing down electric lines and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.

At the city’s first press conference, elected officials criticized how staff had communicated to residents about the storm.

“I’ve been frustrated and disappointed in the communication that I feel should have been better with the people in the city,” Mayor Kirk Watson said.

Initially, Austin Energy told residents to expect power back within 24 hours — a timeline they later pushed back by several days and then again by more than a week.

“If … it’s going to be 100 hours or more without electricity, people will make different choices. But we have to let them know so that they can prepare for themselves and their families, and we did not do that," Council Member Chito Vela, who represents parts of North Austin, told KUT last week. "I’m very disappointed.”

Watson and other elected officials have placed the blame for botched communication at Cronk’s feet. Unlike many other major U.S. cities, Austin has what's called a council-manager form of government. This is where the city manager — instead of the mayor — oversees all municipal departments, including Austin Energy.

The friction between Cronk and council members escalated last week over the city’s police contract.

On Thursday, Cronk announced that the city had reached a four-year agreement with the police union on a labor contract. That announcement came just hours before a previously scheduled vote by council on a one-year temporary deal — one that the majority of council members supported.

Vela suggested Cronk was going against the will of council.

"These actions have caused me to lose my faith in your leadership of the city," Vela said Thursday. "I do believe it is time for a new city manager.”

Per his employment contract, if Cronk is fired or forced to resign, he is entitled to one year of pay, which as of last December amounts to $388,190. He is also eligible for up to six months of health care coverage.

Cronk has been Austin's city manager since 2018. In an email sent Monday to city staff and shared with KUT, Cronk praised the work of his staff and noted it was his five-year anniversary in the job.

“[My husband and I] grew our family here, enjoying the parks, the trails, the schools, and the community – teaching our daughters about everything from eating breakfast tacos to howling at the moon at Barton Springs,” he wrote.

The letter, written as a thank you to city staff, reads like both a commitment to stay in the job and a goodbye note.

“As I reflect on my time as City Manager serving along-side of you, three words immediately come to mind: pride, honor, and dedication,” Cronk said.