© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin

Hail, severe thunderstorms headed for the Austin area Thursday night

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST
The skyline of Austin is pictured through trees across a river
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Severe weather is forecast for the Austin area Thursday.

There's a 80% chance of severe thunderstorms in the Austin area between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

The showers will come in with a cold front moving through Central Texas. The NWS said the region can expect hail and heavy winds.

"The primary concern would be large hail, 2 inches plus at times," NWS meteorologist Mack Morris said. "We also have the concern for damaging winds as well, over 60 miles per hour. There is a low chance for a tornado or two."

Flooding isn't a concern, he said, because the storms will move pretty quickly.

Austin Energy is asking residents to be prepared for possible outages. It said trees could be weaker because of damage from last month's winter storm.

You can sign up for Austin Energy outage alerts here.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below:

Tags
Austin WeatherNational Weather Service
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content