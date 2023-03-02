Hail, severe thunderstorms headed for the Austin area Thursday night

There's a 80% chance of severe thunderstorms in the Austin area between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

The showers will come in with a cold front moving through Central Texas. The NWS said the region can expect hail and heavy winds.

"The primary concern would be large hail, 2 inches plus at times," NWS meteorologist Mack Morris said. "We also have the concern for damaging winds as well, over 60 miles per hour. There is a low chance for a tornado or two."

Flooding isn't a concern, he said, because the storms will move pretty quickly.

Austin Energy is asking residents to be prepared for possible outages. It said trees could be weaker because of damage from last month's winter storm.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: