All clear given at Texas Capitol after bomb threat

Law enforcement evacuated the Texas Capitol on Sunday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat, the Austin Police Department says. After searching the building, the Texas Department of Public Safety has given the all clear.

Officer Michael Bullock, a spokesperson for APD, said the department received a call claiming there was a pipe bomb in the building a few minutes after 4 p.m. APD officers then contacted DPS, which evacuated the building and grounds.

Bullock said the bomb threat call that APD received was not credible. The all clear was given around 7:23 p.m.

DPS says the incident is being investigated by its Criminal Investigation Division.

