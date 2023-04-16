© 2023 KUT Public Media

All clear given at Texas Capitol after bomb threat

KUT 90.5 | By Becky Fogel
Published April 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT
A yellow sign warning people not to enter the state Capitol grounds, as a DPS SUV and the Texas Capitol sit in the background.
Becky Fogel
/
KUT
Austin Police said it received the bomb threat shortly after 4 p.m. Law enforcement gave the all clear at 7:23 p.m.

Law enforcement evacuated the Texas Capitol on Sunday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat, the Austin Police Department says. After searching the building, the Texas Department of Public Safety has given the all clear.

Officer Michael Bullock, a spokesperson for APD, said the department received a call claiming there was a pipe bomb in the building a few minutes after 4 p.m. APD officers then contacted DPS, which evacuated the building and grounds.

Bullock said the bomb threat call that APD received was not credible. The all clear was given around 7:23 p.m.

DPS says the incident is being investigated by its Criminal Investigation Division.

This story has been updated.

Becky Fogel
Becky Fogel is the education reporter at KUT.
