How to celebrate Pride across Austin this month

With the Austin metro area serving as home to the third largest percentage of LGBTQ+ residents in the country, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate Pride this June. From festivals to makers' markets to film screenings, we've rounded up a few of the area's festivities.

Bastrop Pride Festival, June 2-4

Bastrop is going big with a three-day Pride festival taking place across the city. The weekend kicks off with a fashion and art show Friday night, followed by a downtown street fair Saturday and an all-day park party Sunday. Visit bastroppride.org for more details.

Big Ole Queer Market, June 3

Hosted at the Palmer Event Center by The Little Gay Shop and Ella's Apothecary, the Big Ole Queer Market showcases more than 120 LGBTQ+ makers and vendors. Shop while supporting the community's queer artists. Entry is free with RSVP.

Queerbomb, June 3

Since 2010, Queerbomb has created a space for Austin's queer and trans community to revel in an unfettered celebration of self. The party starts and ends at Native, with a boisterous Sixth Street procession in between.

Round Rock Pride, June 3

Head to Centennial Plaza near downtown Round Rock for a free day of live entertainment, food trucks, mental health panels and more than 90 booths featuring local businesses and organizations. The Round Rock Pride Festival is free and runs from 3 to 8 p.m.

Pflugerville Pride Pfestival, June 10

The second annual Pflugerville Pride Pfestival offers a variety of live entertainment, policy-focused panels, a spoken-word showcase, outdoor games and more all taking place downtown on Main Street. More information can be found here.

Rainbow on the Creek, June 10

As part of Waterloo Greenway's Pride in the Park week, Rainbow on the Creek showcases an entourage of LGBTQ+ performers 6-10 p.m. at its outdoor amphitheater.

Lockhart Pride Week, June 11-18

You'll find film, fireworks, queeraoke, art shows, drag shows and more at Lockhart's weeklong Pride celebration. The events take place at venues throughout downtown. Don't miss the Pride Festival at Luna Gardens on Saturday, June 17, starting at 4 p.m.

Taylor Pride Music & Art Festival, June 24

Taylor Pride offers year-round resources to the town's LQBTQ+ community and allies. The organization will celebrate Pride with a music and art festival at Heritage Square featuring live entertainment, all-ages art contests and a variety of local vendors.

Pride of Dripping Springs, June 24

Celebrate Pride at Dripping Spring Ranch Park with free family-friendly daytime events including music, food vendors and local vendors. The ticketed evening show, Pride After Dark, features a lineup of live performance artists.

Paramount Classic Film Series Pride Week Screenings, June 20-24

As part of the Paramount's Summer Classic Film Series, the theater is showing films that put LGBTQ+ stories front and center. Screenings include Oscar-Winner Moonlight, cult-classics Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and more.

The Majestic Ball, June 24

Hosted by Natalie Lepore with featured performances by Diamond Dior Davenport and Fat Bottom Cabaret, The Majestic Ball transforms the Paramount Theatre into a glamorous disco party. Bring your best disco attire and dance moves for the event's open-to-all dance contests on the Paramount stage.

