Travis County celebrates marriage equality with free wedding ceremonies
The Travis County Clerk's Office offered free wedding ceremonies to couples Monday to celebrate marriage equality.
The ceremonies took place on the eighth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage is constitutional.
Austin residents Sarah Goodfriend and Suzanne Bryant, who were the first same-sex couple legally married in Texas, attended the event to show their support.
About 15 couples of various ages and backgrounds were married at the Clerk's Office on Monday.
