Travis County celebrates marriage equality with free wedding ceremonies

The Travis County Clerk's Office offered free wedding ceremonies to couples Monday to celebrate marriage equality.

The ceremonies took place on the eighth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage is constitutional.

Austin residents Sarah Goodfriend and Suzanne Bryant, who were the first same-sex couple legally married in Texas, attended the event to show their support.

About 15 couples of various ages and backgrounds were married at the Clerk's Office on Monday.

Patricia Lim / KUT The first gay couple to wed in Texas, Sarah Goodfriend (front right) and Suzanne Bryant (back right), hug newly wed couple Anthony Ngyuen (front left) and James Plyler (back left).

Patricia Lim / KUT Goodfriend (left) and Bryant attended the County Clerk's Marriage Equality Anniversary Celebration to show support.

Patricia Lim / KUT John Taylor (left) and Michael Thurman (right) kiss while holding their certificate of marriage.

Patricia Lim / KUT A couple, who asked to be anonymous, hold hands during their wedding ceremony.

Patricia Lim / KUT Judge Nicholas Chu signs a marriage certificate.

Patricia Lim / KUT Day Harvey and Alethea Simon get married.

Patricia Lim / KUT Rainbow-decorated desserts were available at Monday's wedding ceremonies.

Patricia Lim / KUT Harvey and Simon put each other's wedding rings on.