Travis County celebrates marriage equality with free wedding ceremonies

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
Two people hold hands in front of a rainbow balloon archway.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Anthony Ngyuen (left) and James Plyler hold hands Monday as they get married during the Travis County Clerk's Marriage Equality Anniversary Celebration.

The Travis County Clerk's Office offered free wedding ceremonies to couples Monday to celebrate marriage equality.

The ceremonies took place on the eighth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage is constitutional.

Austin residents Sarah Goodfriend and Suzanne Bryant, who were the first same-sex couple legally married in Texas, attended the event to show their support.

About 15 couples of various ages and backgrounds were married at the Clerk's Office on Monday.

Two people hug in front of two other people hugging.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
The first gay couple to wed in Texas, Sarah Goodfriend (front right) and Suzanne Bryant (back right), hug newly wed couple Anthony Ngyuen (front left) and James Plyler (back left).
Two women look at each other under rainbow streamers.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Goodfriend (left) and Bryant attended the County Clerk's Marriage Equality Anniversary Celebration to show support.
Two men kiss while holding up a marriage certificate.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
John Taylor (left) and Michael Thurman (right) kiss while holding their certificate of marriage.
A close-up of two people holding hands.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
A couple, who asked to be anonymous, hold hands during their wedding ceremony.
A man in a black robe signs a piece of paper.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Judge Nicholas Chu signs a marriage certificate.
A person smiles while holding hands with another.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Day Harvey and Alethea Simon get married.
A cluster of cupcakes hold up a sign that says "Love has no gender."
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Rainbow-decorated desserts were available at Monday's wedding ceremonies.
A close-up of someone putting a ring on someone else's hand.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Harvey and Simon put each other's wedding rings on.
Tags
Austin LGBTQTravis County ClerkMarriage EqualityKUT
Haya Panjwani
Haya Panjwani is a general assignment reporter, with a focus on Travis County. Got a tip? Email her at hpanjwani@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @hayapanjw.
See stories by Haya Panjwani
