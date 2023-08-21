Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon announces retirement

Police Chief Joseph Chacon will be leaving the Austin Police Department next month. Chacon officially told interim City Manager Jesús Garza his plans to retire on Monday morning, according to a statement from the city.

While the city searches for a new permanent chief, Garza appointed APD chief of staff Robin Henderson as the interim chief of police.

"A few months ago, I began seriously considering retirement and after long conversations with my wife and family, and thoughtful prayer, I have now made the decision that the moment is right to hang it up on a 25 year career with APD," Chacon said in a tweet.

Chacon, 55, will stay on to assist with the transition during the next few weeks and step down during the first week of September, the city said.

“Working at APD has been the privilege of my life,” Chacon said in a press release. “Being the Chief of Police is something that I never thought would have been possible, and it has been the pinnacle of my career.”

Chacon became chief in 2021 at a time when the department faced allegations of racism among its staff. The city also had a record number of murders that year. In recent years, Chacon has tackled issues with staffing in the police department and backed up the city's initiative to bring state troopers in to help.

Chacon has spent 25 years in APD and served as assistant chief for nearly five years before that.

Mayor Kirk Watson said Chacon led APD with "integrity and a deep commitment" to the community. "I appreciate his work to cultivate mutual respect and trust during a challenging time in which we’re all trying to find the right balance in policing," Watson said.

Council Member Mackenzie Kelly celebrated his retirement in a tweet Monday morning. "Chief Chacon’s departure leaves big shoes to fill, but he's prepared a strong leadership team, including his Chief of Staff, Robin Henderson," she said. "Excited to see Chief Henderson step in as Interim after her ratification on 8/31 at our Council mtg."

The Austin Police Association, the city's police union, also thanked Chacon for his years of service as chief and for his time on the union's board of directors.

Racial justice advocates push for changes at APD

Chris Harris, director of policy at the Austin Justice Coalition, says he hopes the next police chief will embrace "necessary reforms" to improve public safety.

"Chacon rarely held officers accountable for wrongdoing, resisted important reforms from the district attorney and at the police academy and welcomed and directed the disastrous first months of DPS patrols that saw extreme racial disparities in all their activities," Harris said.

He urged City Council not to allow the interim city manager to select the next permanent chief. "[Garza's] opposition to oversight and unwillingness to implement voter-approved police reform should give everyone pause about whom he would pick," Harris said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

KUT's Luz Moreno-Lozano contributed to this story.