A guide to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Austin

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, honoring cultures of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Here are some celebrations happening in Austin over the month.

Transient: Capturing Life in Motion, Sept 15-Oct. 15

La Peña Gallery hosts the opening reception for a solo exhibit featuring the work of photographer William Vázquez. The free event takes place from 6-8 p.m.

Birth Comadres Doula Collective Benefit, Sept. 15

Meanwhile Brewing is starting off Hispanic Heritage Month with a fundraiser for the Birth Comadres Collective. From 6-8 p.m. the group will talk about the work they do in the community. For every pilsner sold, Meanwhile will donate $1 to the nonprofit.

BookPeople: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, Sept. 16

BookPeople is holding a Hispanic Heritage celebration at 10:30 a.m. This free event will consist of kids’ storytime, a book talk with authors Mariana Nuño Ruiz and Ian McEnroe, snacks and more.

Viva Mexico, Sept. 17

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting its annual Viva Mexico celebration for Mexican Independence at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center starting at 5 p.m. Co-hosted by Univision's Claudia Talamantez, the free event will feature live music, food trucks, a vendor market and activities for the whole family.

Sazon Latin Food Festival, Sept. 17

Latin City is hosting a Latin food festival with more than 20 vendors, featuring a variety of dishes from the Caribbean, Central and South America from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Get free tickets here .

Free Tango Till Ten, Mondays, Sept. 18

Esquina Tango hosts free tango classes every Monday from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Halcyon Mueller. These classes are beginner-friendly, and no partner is needed. Get more information here .

Thinkery’s Community Spotlight: Mi Familia – Latino Heritage event, Sept. 19

The Thinkery is hosting a community spotlight for Hispanic Heritage from 4-6 p.m.. This free event will have art-making, music, dancing and more.

’Hailing Cesar’ Film Screening and Conversation, Sept. 19

UT Austin is hosting a screening of the documentary "Hailing Cesar," along with a Q&A session with filmmaker Eduarado Chavez. The free event starts at 4 p.m.

Dolores Huerta, LBJ Hispanic Heritage Month Keynote, Sept. 21

UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs is hosting keynote speaker Dolores Huerta, civil rights activist, at 6 p.m. Huerta will be discussing her lifelong activism and policy within the farming industry. RSVP for the event here

Mexic-Arte Ofrenda De la Comunidad: Sept. 22

Mexic-Arte Museum celebrates Día de los Muertos through its annual exhibit. The opening reception takes place from 6-9 p.m. It's free for museum members and $10 for non-members. This exhibit includes artwork from the permanent collection along with new pieces.

Como La Flor: Blossoming Identities Through Trans Latina Cinema, Sept. 23

Gallery ATX celebrities Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latina film festival at Moontower Cider Co. from 6-9 p.m. Four films will be shown, shining a spotlight on trans Latina filmmakers. Find tickets and more information here.

Alma Latina: Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 23

ALPFA is hosting the Alma Latina Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Inn Cahoots from 4-8:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, dance showcases, free snacks, a salsa class and more.

The Cathedral September Open House in Celebration of HHM, Sept. 29

Join The Cathedral for a night of music, drinks and art in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. This event will highlight Austin women and nonbinary artists, with more than 200 original works. This event is 21+ only, from 7-10 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets go here .

Caminata de Conservación | Conservation Walk, Sept. 30

Pease Park Conservancy is hosting a Spanish conservation walk through Pease Park to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. The walk is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Register here .

Mujeres Adelante: A Celebration of Latina Voices, Sept. 30

The Paramount Theatre is hosting Grupo Fantasma and other musical guests. Grupo Fantasma is a nine-piece Austin-based orchestra that got their start in 2000. Doors open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here .

Screening of 'The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez,' Oct. 6