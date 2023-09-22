Finally it's fall: Here are some foolproof ways to enjoy the weather this season

During a summer of miserable, 100-plus-degree days, Austinites alternated between swimming at Barton Springs, catching a movie at Alamo Drafthouse and just staying inside.

Now that the weather is no longer in the triple digits, Austinities can spend more time outside. Here are some events and activities in and around Austin to celebrate fall.

Reba McEntire corn maze

Jenschke Orchards in Fredericksburg rolled out its annual corn maze this year, honoring country music legend Reba McEntire. Get more information and tickets here.

Texas Pumpkin Festival, Sept. 20-Oct. 29

Located in Leander, this pumpkin festival will have food trucks, axe throwing, a Ferris wheel, magic shows and more. The price of admission is $10 on Thursdays and $13 Fridays-Sundays. Get more information here.

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, Sept. 23-Oct. 29

Enjoy live music, fall-themed activities and attractions, seasonal foods and beverages, and more at the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival. This family-friendly festival will be held every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29.

Blue Starlite Drive-in

Watch a movie under the stars this fall at The Blue Starlite. Car space is $22, with additional passengers costing $16. Throughout September and October, the drive-in movie theater is showing spooky films for its "Halloween at the Blue Starlite" series.

Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 7-28

Join the Austin Zoo for this annual family-friendly Halloween event featuring a haunted house, haunted train ride and an animal show. Open Fridays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 7. Get tickets here.

Austin Oktoberfest, Oct. 14

Held annually by the German-Texan Heritage Society, this festival will have live music, German food and drinks, kids’ activities, a biergarten and more. Buy tickets here.

Haunted Houses in Austin

Celebrate spooky season by visiting some of Austin’s haunted houses or joining a tour: House of Torment, Scream Hollow, Fatal Fear Haunted House, and Haunted ATX tour.

Creek Show, Nov. 10-18

Visit Waterloo Greenway’s Creek Show, featuring art installations from Austin-based artists, designers and architects. The free event is open from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature activities, live music, and food and drinks.

Texas Book Festival, Nov. 11-12

Discover some books to cozy up with this fall at the annual Texas Book Festival. The free festival will feature over 300 authors and books available for purchase from BookPeople.