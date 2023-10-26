Flash flood warning in effect for the Austin area until 5:15 p.m.

The weather advisories are no longer in effect.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Northeastern Travis County and Eastern Williamson County until 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Impacted cities include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor and Hutto. Residents should avoid driving on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch for several counties — including Travis, Burnet, Hays and Williamson — until 12 a.m. Friday.

A flood watch means flooding is possible, but it hasn't happened yet. If flooding is imminent or already occurring, the NWS will issue a flood warning or flash flood warning depending on the severity.

The National Weather Service said between 3 to 6 inches of rain have fallen as of around 1 p.m. The rain could cause flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying locations.

Austin ISD said schools will move after-school activities indoors, and bus drivers will take extra precautions while driving, including moving to higher ground or staying in place until conditions improve. Parents can track their children's bus with the Where's the Bus app.

A previous tornado warning for parts of Hays and Caldwell counties, has expired. Two "potential" tornadoes occurred this morning in south-central Texas, the National Weather Service reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Lower Colorado River Authority said it was opening a floodgate at Wirtz Dam and Starcke Dam, leading to higher water levels downstream of the dams. Wirtz Dam forms Lake LBJ and Starcke Dam forms Lake Marble Falls, both of which flow into Lake Travis and, eventually, Lady Bird Lake.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

Here are some other places you can monitor any flooding and potential impacts:

