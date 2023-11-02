© 2023 KUT Public Media

Besame Mucho Austin music festival tickets go on sale Friday

KUT 90.5 | By Meghan James
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT
The group Mibanda El Mexicano hold up their arms as they perform on stage in front of a large outdoor crowd.
Sofia Juliette
/
Besame Mucho Festival via Facebook
Mi Banda El Mexicano performs at last year's Besame Mucho festival in Los Angeles.

Organizers of a Los Angeles-based Latin music festival, Besame Mucho, announced this week that the festival will be making its Texas debut at the Circuit of the Americas next year.

After selling out tickets within 70 minutes for its inaugural festival last year, Besame Mucho will be expanding to Austin on March 2.

Headlining the festival will be Los Tigres Del Norte, Gloria Trevi, Caifanes and many more. The festival will have four stages with each stage featuring a different genre: classics, banda, rock and pop.

More than 50 artists are expected to headline the festival. With a blend of newer artists, like Grupo Frontera, and established ones, like Bronco, fans can bring out the whole family at this one-day event.

For those interested, a special presale starts this Friday at 10 a.m. Non-presale tickets go on sale this Friday at 2 p.m. The schedule for the festival will be released closer to the event date.

Keep up with festival news and find tickets at BesameMuchoFestival.com, and scroll below for the festival lineup.

Festival flyer listing all headliners
Courtesy
/
Besame Mucho Festival
Meghan James
