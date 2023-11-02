Besame Mucho Austin music festival tickets go on sale Friday

Organizers of a Los Angeles-based Latin music festival, Besame Mucho, announced this week that the festival will be making its Texas debut at the Circuit of the Americas next year.

After selling out tickets within 70 minutes for its inaugural festival last year, Besame Mucho will be expanding to Austin on March 2.

Headlining the festival will be Los Tigres Del Norte, Gloria Trevi, Caifanes and many more. The festival will have four stages with each stage featuring a different genre: classics, banda, rock and pop.

More than 50 artists are expected to headline the festival. With a blend of newer artists, like Grupo Frontera, and established ones, like Bronco, fans can bring out the whole family at this one-day event.

For those interested, a special presale starts this Friday at 10 a.m. Non-presale tickets go on sale this Friday at 2 p.m. The schedule for the festival will be released closer to the event date.

Keep up with festival news and find tickets at BesameMuchoFestival.com, and scroll below for the festival lineup.