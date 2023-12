There are just a few days left in 2023, which means lots of people — including KUT journalists — are thinking of New Year's resolutions.

Go outside more. Clean out the weird stuff in the fridge. Be nicer before having that first cup of coffee in the morning.

But we're also thinking about goals for our news coverage. What's working with KUT, and what's not? What do you want to see from us in 2024? Let us know in the form below.