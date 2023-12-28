Ring in 2024 with one of these Austin events

Whether 2023 was the best or worst year of your life, there are plenty of ways to say goodbye to it and ring in 2024.

Austin's New Year

This free event at Auditorium Shores will feature bands like THEBROSFRESH, The Suffers and The Band of Heathens. Food trucks and a beer garden will open at 7 p.m., and the festivities will end with a fireworks display at midnight.

Pinballz

Starting at 10 p.m., the Lake Creek location will ring in the new year with arcade games. The free event includes champagne, a toast to 2024 and a ball drop at midnight.

All other Pinballz locations will celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with arts and crafts for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a balloon drop at noon. Tickets cost $15.

St. Elmo Brewing Company

The brewery is hosting a day-long celebration starting at 11 a.m. with family-friendly, free activities. Attendees can expect face painting, live music, a countdown at 4 p.m. and a champagne toast. The event will run through 6 p.m.

A Very Swingin' New Year's Eve

If you want to start the new year with a new skill, take a swing lesson with the Hot Rhythm Foundation. Learn to dance starting at 8 p.m., then dance into the new year or visit the cash bar. The night will end with a countdown and champagne toast. Tickets start at $100.

ACL Live: Gary Clark Jr.

Rock and soul artist Gary Clark Jr. will perform at ACL Live at The Moody Theater. The show starts at 9:30 p.m., with performances from THEBROSFRESH & Sid “DJ Kurupt” Sharda. Tickets start at $99.

Gatsby’s House

Want to start off the new year in classic F. Scott Fitzgerald fashion? Austin Nightlife is hosting a Gatsby themed New Year's Eve party at the Hilton Austin Hotel in downtown. Folks can prepay for a bar and participate in a countdown at the end of the night. Tickets start at $135.

Otopia Rooftop

Ring in 2024 with the Austin skyline as a backdrop. Starting at 9 p.m., folks can spend the night at the Otopia Rooftop dancing to a live DJ, and end the evening with a free champagne toast. Tickets start at $15.

Sparks Fly: A Taylor Swift Experience

If your entire year has been shaped by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you can end the year on that same note by checking out Taylor Swift night at Maggie Mae's rooftop in downtown. Tickets start at $20.