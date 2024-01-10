Things to do for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Austin area

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and communities around Austin are holding events to honor the civil rights leader’s memory over the next couple of weeks. Here are a few ways you can participate.

MLK Community March, Festival and Food Drive

The annual march in downtown Austin starts at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on UT Austin’s campus. The rally will continue at the south steps of the Texas Capitol before ending at Huston-Tillotson University, where a festival will run from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. That’s where you’ll be able to check out local food vendors, musicians and businesses.

The organizer of the march, the Austin Area Heritage Council, is taking non-perishable food donations for the Central Texas Food Bank. Visit the group’s website to see the guidelines for donating and more details about the event.

The United Way for Greater Austin is also looking for volunteers to help run the festival.

Food drive at Pease Park

The Pease Park Conservancy is looking for donations for the food drive it’s hosting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Meet at the picnic tables at the Kingsbury Commons area of the park. Donations will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

Gus Garcia Park cleanup

Environmental nonprofit Families in Nature is hosting a cleanup of Gustavo “Gus” L. Garcia District Park in Northeast Austin. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday. You can register on the organization’s website.

Open mic poetry night

The VORTEX, a performing arts theater in the Cherrywood neighborhood, is holding an open mic night dedicated to the holiday at 7 p.m. on Monday. To sign up to perform, just show up early at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but there is a suggested donation of $2 for performers and $5 for audience members.

Historic walking tour of East Austin

On Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, the United Way for Greater Austin and Black Austin Tours are offering a free 1-mile tour starting on East 11th Street about the history of the city’s Black community, including Austin’s segregated development plan. You can sign up on the United Way’s website.

San Marcos events

Several MLK events are happening in San Marcos in the coming days:

Pre-K, elementary and middle school kids can head to the San Marcos Public Library on Saturday for an educational event that includes storytime, snacks, and arts and crafts. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register by Wednesday to attend.

The City of San Marcos is hosting a rededication ceremony for the LBJ MLK Crossroads Memorial on Monday at 9 a.m. The sculpture celebrates President Lyndon B. Johnson and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s collaboration on civil rights. The event will take place at the intersection of LBJ and MLK Drives.

Following the rededication, the city’s march will start with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Crossroads Memorial at 9:30 a.m. People will then walk through the Dunbar neighborhood to the Hays County Courthouse, where there will be food, music and other vendors.

There are a few more events you can find at the Dunbar Heritage Association website.

Georgetown events

The City of Georgetown and local groups are holding a few different events on Monday:



A prayer breakfast hosted by the Georgetown Ministerial Alliance and the Georgetown Police Department starts at 8 a.m. at the Public Safety Operations and Training Center.

High school students can participate in a youth service day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Georgetown Community Center. There will be food and group activities, and students can earn a certificate for three hours of community service.

A march will start at 12 p.m. on the north side of the Williamson County Courthouse. Participants will walk seven blocks to Macedonia Baptist Church for a program featuring Georgetown ISD Superintendent Devin Padavil.

Find out more about the events on the city’s website.

Leander march

The City of Leander’s march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday at Camacho Elementary School and ends at Old Town Park. The celebration at the park will include musicians, dancers, spoken word performers and a marketplace.

Bastrop County march

The annual county march takes place in Smithville this year and starts at 10 a.m. on Monday. The walk kicks off at MLK Park and continues to Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mary A. Brown Primary School and the Smithville Recreation Center, where the main program starts at 11 a.m.