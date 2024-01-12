Thousands of Austinites will go without shelter during this freeze. Here's how you can help them.

It's inevitable: A lot of Austinites experiencing homelessness won't be able to find shelter during the brutal cold front making its way to Central Texas. Local groups are stepping in to help them prepare for the below-freezing temperatures that are expected to last through at least Tuesday.

For people living outside — a population far more likely to have serious and/or debilitating chronic health conditions — that exposure could be a life-or-death situation.

Here's how you can help them out.

Donate

A collective of nonprofits and service providers are asking for donations of warm coats, blankets, gloves, sleeping bags and canned goods ahead of the freeze. The groups, dubbed the Austin Winter Response Collaborative, will be taking donations over the weekend and early next week.

Sunrise Navigation Center, the largest homeless service provider in Travis County, is spearheading the effort, hosting a donation center at its headquarters off Menchaca Road and Ben White Boulevard. There are also drop-off sites for folks up north and in East Austin. Note: Drop-off times aren't uniform across the three sites.

Sunrise Navigation Center, 4430 Menchaca Road — Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

Black Mamas Village, 8401 North IH-35— Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Hungry Hill Foundation, 1189 Springdale Road — Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday.

Saint David's Church downtown, St. Andrew's Church in North Austin and Austin Area Urban League off Cameron Road are also taking donations.

For more details, email coldweather@sunriseaustin.org.

You can also donate online to the winter response fund online.

Volunteer

If you're looking to get more involved, there are a couple volunteer opportunities. The Austin Winter Response Collaborative has a sign-up sheet for volunteer shifts on its website. Duties range from pickups and drop-offs to helping at shelters during the freeze. Check out those opportunities on the AWRC website.

The Austin Area Urban League, which contracts with the city to help run shelters, is also looking for volunteers. Shelters at three city-owned sites will open Sunday and operate through at least Tuesday.



Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 East Rundberg Lane

Parque Zaragoza Neighborhood Park, 2608 Gonzales St.

Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, 1200 Montopolis Drive

If you can help out, sign up for a shift on the Urban League's online form.