Doug Greco, former director of Central Texas Interfaith, enters race for Austin mayor

Doug Greco, the former lead organizer and executive director of Central Texas Interfaith, has announced his bid to become Austin mayor.

Greco was head of Central Texas Interfaith for 12 years; he stepped down from his role Monday. The nonprofit addresses issues that impact the well being of families, such as homelessness and affordability.

Greco joins former City Council Member Kathie Tovo and East Austin community organizer Carmen Llanes Pulido, who announced their bids last month. Mayor Kirk Watson has not formally said he is running, but that he intends to. Candidates have until Aug. 19 to file.

In a statement, Greco said he is running for mayor because Austin “needs a leader who will stand up for working people.”

“Despite Austin’s wealth and unprecedented growth, working people continue to be pushed out of the city and out of the middle class,” he said.

Greco said as mayor he plans to help working people by supporting unions, living wage jobs, public schools and workforce development. His agenda also includes ending homelessness, building affordable housing, investing in rental assistance, and ensuring any land-use code changes benefit working people and not private equity firms.

Greco, who is openly gay, has been an advocate for LGBTQ rights and the rights of other marginalized communities. He said he will continue to fight for those rights as mayor.

In addition to voting for mayor this November, residents will also elect City Council representatives for Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10.