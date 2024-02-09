From kids to college grads, this lion and dragon dance team is ready for Lunar New Year in Austin
Sounds erupt from the Taiko drums with each arm stroke as the beats form the base of a thunderous symphony. The clash of cymbals slices through the air like bolts of lightning. Accompanied by the clang of gongs, colorful lions and dragons weave their way around the eager crowd to ward off evil spirits and welcome the Lunar New Year.
Beneath the lions and the dragons are members of the Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team based out of Summitt Elementary School. Comprised of dancers ranging from elementary school kids to college graduates, the group has been a staple in the community since 2001.
With more than 10 performances on the book for Saturday and Sunday alone, it's safe to say Lunar New Year is their busiest season.
Lunar New Year celebrations vary across cultures in East Asia and Southeast Asia and follow the lunar calendar. This year's event starts on Friday, ushering in the Year of the Dragon. With its characteristics of strength, fearlessness and compassion, the Year of the Dragon promises prosperity and auspicious beginnings.
“In Vietnamese culture, we see the lion and dragon as this mystic creature that is very powerful,” said Thầy Thuận, a Vietnamese dual language interventionist at Summitt Elementary School.
Thuân, known as Mr. T to his students, helps coordinate the dance team and said that when a lion and a dragon visit a place, it is seen as honorable and a blessing with great fortune for the year.
In a gesture of reciprocity, event attendees honor the lion and dragon with small red envelopes, known as Angpao or Bao lì xì, filled with money as a ticket of good wishes in life, luck and happiness.
“I enjoy [Lunar New Year] the most because we’re performing,” team leader Derek Golborne said.
Golborne has been performing with the Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team since 2006 as a student. He continued to be the Ông Địa, also known as the big-headed Buddha who leads the lions and dragons and has played the role for 13 years. Golborne, 29, has been the team lead for two years and hopes to pass down the mentorship that he received as he instructs the next generation.
“A lot of people don’t see the dedication and the hard work that goes into it, especially for the younger kids,” Golborne said. “They go to school all day long, they finish their homework, and they work, work, work throughout practice.”
Students practice two to three hours, three times a week for a 20-minute performance.
“It’s really a big honor being able to do all of this,” said Chloe, a lion dancer and freshman at Anderson High School. “A lot of people aren’t as lucky as me to be able to do this, and I really feel connected to my culture.”
Check out the Lunar New Year events below, including a couple where you can see the Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team in action.
Austin area Lunar New Year events
Feb. 10
- Austin Flea’s Lunar New Year Party
- Location: Austin Beerworks, 10300 Springdale Road
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Includes a Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team performance
- 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration Event
- Location: Vandergrift High School Auditorium, 9500 McNeil Drive
- Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
- Price: $8-10
- Cedar Park Public Library Lunar New Year Event
- Location: Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.
- Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Lunar New Year Story Time
- Location: Austin Public Library — University Hills Branch, 4721 Loyola Ln.
- Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Ages: Up to 5 years old
Feb. 11
- FGS Xiang Yun Temple
- Address: 6720 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX, 78731
- Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Includes a Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team performance
Feb. 18
- 2024 Lunar New Year Festival
- Location: The Paper + Craft Pantry, 1023 Springdale Road 6A, Austin, TX 78721
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Price: Donation-based for come-and-go entry