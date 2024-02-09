From kids to college grads, this lion and dragon dance team is ready for Lunar New Year in Austin

Sounds erupt from the Taiko drums with each arm stroke as the beats form the base of a thunderous symphony. The clash of cymbals slices through the air like bolts of lightning. Accompanied by the clang of gongs, colorful lions and dragons weave their way around the eager crowd to ward off evil spirits and welcome the Lunar New Year.

Beneath the lions and the dragons are members of the Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team based out of Summitt Elementary School. Comprised of dancers ranging from elementary school kids to college graduates, the group has been a staple in the community since 2001.

With more than 10 performances on the book for Saturday and Sunday alone, it's safe to say Lunar New Year is their busiest season.

Lunar New Year celebrations vary across cultures in East Asia and Southeast Asia and follow the lunar calendar. This year's event starts on Friday, ushering in the Year of the Dragon. With its characteristics of strength, fearlessness and compassion, the Year of the Dragon promises prosperity and auspicious beginnings.

“In Vietnamese culture, we see the lion and dragon as this mystic creature that is very powerful,” said Thầy Thuận, a Vietnamese dual language interventionist at Summitt Elementary School.

Thuân, known as Mr. T to his students, helps coordinate the dance team and said that when a lion and a dragon visit a place, it is seen as honorable and a blessing with great fortune for the year.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Small red envelopes, known as Angpao or Bao lì xì, are often filled with money as a ticket of good wishes in life, luck and happiness and handed out during Lunar New Year.

In a gesture of reciprocity, event attendees honor the lion and dragon with small red envelopes, known as Angpao or Bao lì xì, filled with money as a ticket of good wishes in life, luck and happiness.

“I enjoy [Lunar New Year] the most because we’re performing,” team leader Derek Golborne said.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Derek Golborne, theÔng Địa or big-headed Buddham lays down on stage while performing on Feb. 3, at the Austin American Resource Center during the annual Lunar New Year event.

Golborne has been performing with the Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team since 2006 as a student. He continued to be the Ông Địa, also known as the big-headed Buddha who leads the lions and dragons and has played the role for 13 years. Golborne, 29, has been the team lead for two years and hopes to pass down the mentorship that he received as he instructs the next generation.

“A lot of people don’t see the dedication and the hard work that goes into it, especially for the younger kids,” Golborne said. “They go to school all day long, they finish their homework, and they work, work, work throughout practice.”

Students practice two to three hours, three times a week for a 20-minute performance.

“It’s really a big honor being able to do all of this,” said Chloe, a lion dancer and freshman at Anderson High School. “A lot of people aren’t as lucky as me to be able to do this, and I really feel connected to my culture.”

Check out the Lunar New Year events below, including a couple where you can see the Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team in action.



Austin area Lunar New Year events

Feb. 10



Austin Flea’s Lunar New Year Party

Location: Austin Beerworks, 10300 Springdale Road Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Includes a Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team performance



2024 Lunar New Year Celebration Event

Location: Vandergrift High School Auditorium, 9500 McNeil Drive Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Price: $8-10



Cedar Park Public Library Lunar New Year Event

Location: Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd. Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Lunar New Year Story Time

Location: Austin Public Library — University Hills Branch, 4721 Loyola Ln. Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages: Up to 5 years old



Feb. 11



FGS Xiang Yun Temple

Address: 6720 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX, 78731 Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Includes a Summitt Lion and Dragon Dance Team performance



Feb. 18

