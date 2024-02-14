1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes through St. David's emergency room Tuesday night

A crash into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room Tuesday does not appear intentional, Austin Police said.

Authorities say the first call about a driver crashing through the ER doors came in just past 5:30 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Four patients were injured and taken to other hospitals. One was treated on the scene.

Hospital officials say the ER did not sustain major damage except for the doors.

This is a developing story.