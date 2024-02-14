© 2024 KUT Public Media

1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes through St. David's emergency room Tuesday night

KUT 90.5 | By Jennifer Stayton
Published February 14, 2024 at 8:53 AM CST
One person is dead after a driver crashed through the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room Tuesday night. Police officials have said they do not believe the crash was intentional.

A crash into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room Tuesday does not appear intentional, Austin Police said.

Authorities say the first call about a driver crashing through the ER doors came in just past 5:30 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Four patients were injured and taken to other hospitals. One was treated on the scene.

Hospital officials say the ER did not sustain major damage except for the doors.

This is a developing story.
Jennifer Stayton
Jennifer Stayton is the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" on KUT. Got a tip? Email her at jstayton@kut.org. Follow her on X @jenstayton.
