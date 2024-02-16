Blues on the Green is back on for 2024

Blues on the Green, Austin's free annual concert series at Zilker Park, is back on this year.

Austin City Limits Radio said on Friday that Blues on the Green — an Austin summer tradition for over 30 years — would continue thanks to increased funding from H-E-B and Austin City Council's recent resolution to support the event.

Last month, ACL Radio had said the concert series was canceled for this year because of rising costs. This prompted council members into action. The council’s resolution, which was passed Thursday, directed city staff to look into ways to financially support Blues on the Green and other low-cost cultural events in the city. Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said at Thursday's council meeting she hoped the city would eventually become a co-sponsor for the concert series.

“We're thrilled that the people of Austin, the City, H-E-B and the countless other sponsors agree that Blues on the Green is an essential bit of what makes Austin the Live Music Capital of The World," said ACL Radio Program Director Lynn Barstow in a press release. "We are so grateful to be able to continue this great, 30+ year tradition. See you in the park this summer!”

Dates for this summer's shows have yet to be announced.