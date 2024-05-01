Severe storms expected in the Austin area starting Wednesday afternoon

There’s at least a 40% chance of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in south Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Travis County will see about 1 to 2 inches of rain starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, but some places may get up to 5 inches, NWS meteorologist Emily Heller said. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are also possible, Heller told KUT.

A flood watch is in effect for the Austin area until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Counties under the watch include Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Burnet.

Heller recommends turning on emergency alerts on your phone so you can get flash flood or severe thunderstorm warnings in your area.

Here are some other places you can monitor flooding and potential impacts:



Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service: