Severe storms expected in the Austin area starting Wednesday afternoon
There’s at least a 40% chance of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in south Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
Travis County will see about 1 to 2 inches of rain starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, but some places may get up to 5 inches, NWS meteorologist Emily Heller said. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are also possible, Heller told KUT.
A flood watch is in effect for the Austin area until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Counties under the watch include Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Burnet.
Heller recommends turning on emergency alerts on your phone so you can get flash flood or severe thunderstorm warnings in your area.
Here are some other places you can monitor flooding and potential impacts:
- Lower Colorado River Authority's HydroMet monitoring system: The website allows you to check rainfall totals for the area in near real-time.
- ATXFloods.com: Flooding can make low-lying roads dangerous to drive on. You can look at which roads in Central Texas are closed due to flooding here.
- Austin Energy outages: You can see active power outages, the number of affected customers and estimated restoration times on Austin Energy's power outage map. If you're a customer of another electricity provider in Central Texas, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- Weather updates on X: KUT has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.
Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service: