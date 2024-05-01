© 2024 KUT Public Media

Severe storms expected in the Austin area starting Wednesday afternoon

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:18 PM CDT
A photo of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin downtown skyline on a cold and cloudy day.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

There’s at least a 40% chance of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in south Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Travis County will see about 1 to 2 inches of rain starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, but some places may get up to 5 inches, NWS meteorologist Emily Heller said. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are also possible, Heller told KUT.

A flood watch is in effect for the Austin area until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Counties under the watch include Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Burnet.

Heller recommends turning on emergency alerts on your phone so you can get flash flood or severe thunderstorm warnings in your area.

Here are some other places you can monitor flooding and potential impacts:

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service:
Austin Weather
