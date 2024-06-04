Residents in southwest Austin urged to conserve water ahead of major water line repair on Friday

Austin Water is urging residents in the city's southwest area to conserve water and limit non-essential use this Friday, as they repair a major water line.

The water utility said a leaking 48-inch water line near the Davis Lane pump station has to be temporarily taken out of service. The repairs may cause low water pressure and service disruptions in the area.

Austin Water is prepping the site and is filling its southwest reservoirs before the repair works starts. During the repairs, the water utility will have limited ability to refill reservoirs in the area. The repair is estimated to last up to 12 hours but may take longer, officials said.

To maintain water pressure, Austin Water is asking customers to refrain from outdoor watering, power washing and washing cars while the repair takes place. It is also urging residents in the area to turn off irrigation systems and postpone doing laundry or dishes.

Ahead of the repairs, the utility is recommending customers store water — at least 1 gallon per person — for essential uses no later than this Thursday. Free cases of bottled water will be handed out in the area starting Friday morning. Austin Water will announce pick-up locations later this week.