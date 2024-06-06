Where to celebrate Pride Month in Austin

Austin and its surrounding areas are offering a bit of everything for everyone this Pride Month. Festivals and parades are at the heart of this month-long celebration. You'll have to wait till August for Austin's parade, but there are plenty of parties, drag shows and live music happening now.



Rainbow Night Take-over in San Marcos, June 2-17

San Marcos PRIDE is celebrating with a month-long fundraiser beginning on June 1 and ending on June 17. Expect pubs, bars and a birthday bash with DJ Kira, Brianna St. James and Bunny.



St. Elmo PRIDE Party 2024, June 8

Expect an evening of music and shopping at St. Elmo Brewing Company. Local ABBA tribute band DisctoTex will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by drag shows featuring Louisianna Purchase, Mandy Quinn, and Tatiana Cholula till 10 p.m. The Little Gay Shop will be selling its merchandise. St. Elmo will launch the Louisianna West Coast IPA, and a portion of sales will go to TENT (Transgender Education Network of Texas.)



Family Day: Pride at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden, June 9

The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum is hosting a family Pride celebration. You’ll find gender-affirming hair styling, arts and crafts and sculptures. A drag show and story time will start at 1 p.m. Admission is free. You can RSVP on the museum website.



Art in ATX Pride Market and Tie-dye Station, June 9

This pop-up market at Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches will feature live music by La Morena, Cormae, and Kiko Rico in celebration of PRIDE month. The event itself is open to all ages and free. Those wanting to participate in the tie-dye station can buy tickets for $30 and receive an Art in ATX t-shirt. All proceeds support The Gallery art collective. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m.



PRIDE Silent Disco with the Austin Public Library, June 15

The Austin Public Library will provide wireless, noise-canceling headsets during a two-hour silent disco at the Spicewood Springs Branch location. Three DJs from the Queer Vinyl Collective will perform, and snacks and refreshments will be provided. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free and is for ages 13 and up. You can register on the event page.



Marriage Equality Week, June 22-28

The Travis County Clerk's Office is offering free wedding ceremonies the last week of June. This is in celebration of the legalization of same-sex marriage nine years ago. The county’s marriage equality week is an extension of last year's day-long celebration. Couples who wish to get married should schedule an appointment via a form on the county clerk’s website.



Dripping Springs Pride, June 22

This all-day pride celebration will feature live music, shopping, food and YMCA-sponsored activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The after-dark event starts at 7 p.m. and runs till midnight. It’s 18+ and features dancing, drinks, drag and burlesque shows.



2024 PRIDE yoga and sound bath in Round Rock, June 23

Soul Strong Yoga in Round Rock is hosting an accessible, all-levels yoga class followed by a sound bath featuring crystal singing bowls. Tickets are $60 and the entirety of sales are donated to Round Rock PRIDE. The class will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.



Pride in Local Music Festival, June 24

Pride in Local Music will shut down Fourth Street in downtown Austin and give you a chance to support local businesses. Expect a lineup of 10+ artists at this festival put on by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. General admission tickets are by donation and VIP tickets are $100.



Pride Picnic at Pease Park, June 29

Pease Park Conservancy and Future Front Texas will host a picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thirty local vendors will be at Pease Park with food and drinks. DJ Kickit will be playing tunes as a yarn swap, plant swap and more events take place. Some kid-friendly activities include tie-dying, drag n’ draw and a chance to make friendship bracelets.



Taylor PRIDE Music and Art Festival, June 29

Taylor PRIDE is celebrating its fourth annual festival. Expect shopping at arts and crafts booths, live entertainment, activities and food and beverages. The event will run from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Taylor Heritage Square and is open to all ages. Admission is free and any donations made to the organization go directly to the festival and community outreach.