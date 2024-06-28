Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Austin area

This year’s Fourth of July holiday marks the United State’s 248th birthday. Some use the day as a chance to rest and reset, but if you're interested in taking part in pet parades and fireworks shows, take a look at the events below.

Bastrop Pet & Pal Parade, June 29

The City of Bastrop is hosting a pet pal parade where you can dress up your furry friends in red, white and blue. They’ll march down Main Street and compete for prizes in different categories, like most unusual, patriotic, creative and more. More details about registration, which starts at 8:30 a.m. that day, can be found here.

Bastrop Big Bang Celebration, June 29

After the pet parade, you can expect a free celebration with music, bounce houses, field games, food and a fireworks show. This event will take place at Fisherman's Park from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Leander Liberty Fest, July 3

Leander’s celebration will take place at Devine Lake Park. You can expect live music, food, kids' activities and a fireworks show at the end. The event is free and open to the public from 6 to 10 p.m.

Round Rock Express Baseball at Dell Diamond, July 3

Round Rock Express, the city’s baseball team, will play against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys as part of an Independence Day celebration. You can expect mini American flag giveaways and a fireworks show after the game. Gates open at 5 p.m. Details about ticket prices and parking are available on the team's website.

Star-Spangled Fest, July 4

The Austin Symphony Orchestra will perform during a fireworks show presented by H-E-B. The event is from 4 to 10 p.m. at Vic Mathias Shores. Before the fireworks show, expect live performances by Austin artists Tameca Jones and Bidi Bidi Banda. Food trucks and market vendors will also be available. The event is free, but there are paid options for premium lawn access and VIP tables.

Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Festival, July 4

The annual Hill Country Galleria festival will have over 40 vendors and live music at the Central Plaza. There will be fair rides, face painting and water games for kids. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to see the fireworks show from the lawn. The free event is from 4 to 10 p.m.

Kyle’s Independence Day Fireworks Show, July 4

The City of Kyle fireworks show will be at La Verde Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Expect live music by Cap City Band and market and food vendors at this free event. More details can be found on the city’s website.

Round Rock July 4th Parade and Frontier Days, July 4

Round Rock’s annual free parade begins at 8:30 a.m. and will travel along Mays Street between Mays Crossing and Highway 79. A celebration will take place at Old Settlers Park beginning at noon. There will be carnival rides, live music by Elevation Band, a pepper eating contest and pig races. A fireworks show set to an Austin Symphonic Band live performance will conclude the night. More details can be found on the website.

City of Georgetown July 4 Celebration, July 4

The City of Georgetown and the Georgetown Sertoma Club are hosting their annual July 4 Celebration at San Gabriel Park. Activities will start at 10 a.m. with live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, a petting zoo, games, food and more. The hometown parade starts at 11 a.m. near the College Street bridge. The event concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.