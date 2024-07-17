Off-leash dogs are everywhere in Austin. What are the rules?

There are few things that bring dog owners more joy than watching their furry friend run toward them with tongue out and ears flapping. But, for non-dog lovers or other pet owners, this might not be as joyful. For some, it might even be scary.

Austin is a pet-friendly city, and it's common to find off-leash dogs in parks, trails and public areas, but not all of them are off-leash spaces. Actually, most spaces in Austin aren't. The city code requires dogs to be on a leash at all times unless they are on private property or in a designated areas.

And while the latest map shows 16 off-leash areas and two others coming soon, some people think Austin needs even more.

City of Austin Austin has 16 areas where dogs can be off-leash, with more coming soon

Jo Anne Norton, a former Austin Animal Advisory commissioner, says the number of people with pets in the city has grown, but off-leash designated areas have not kept up. That means people either don't know the rules or create their own unofficial off-leash spaces, she says.

The Austin Animal Center, along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, have created campaigns to educate new Austinites about leash laws. Norton says it can be hard for the city to enforce the ordinances. Austin Animal Services has 20 officers who cover 900 square miles and do other things like assisting with wildlife and responding to calls of animal cruelty. Even if someone calls 311 to report an off-leash dog, she says, the dog is often gone by the time an officer gets there.

Patricia Lim / KUT News There are 16 designated off-leash areas and two other spots coming soon to Austin.

How to have your dog off-leash

If you take your dog to a designated off-leash area, experts recommend certain precautions to avoid incidents with other dogs. Allegra Kaough, a dog trainer and owner of The Naked Dog, suggests keeping your dog no more than 10 feet away from you at all times and always keeping an eye on it. She also says you shouldn’t let your dog loose if they don’t respond to you calling at least 90% of the time. Otherwise, they could get hurt.

If your dog wants to interact with another dog, Kaough says, the first few seconds are crucial. She suggested letting them sniff each other for three seconds and then breaking the interaction. If things are friendly, she says, it’s up to you to decide whether to let your dog play longer.

What about interacting with other dogs?

When another dog is approaching, Kaough says, look at its body language. Alarms should go off if the dog has a raised tail, perked ears or hairs standing on its back.

If you see any of those signs, she says you should call your dog back to you and, if possible, get in front of them. Always listen to your gut, she says. Remain calm, but scare the other dog away with a firm voice and by raising your arms and making a “shoo” motion. Hopefully, this will also get the attention of the other dog's human.

What if my dog is attacked by another dog?

If there’s a scuffle between your dog and another dog, there's many ways of breaking up the fight. Kaough suggests to get close and yell while waving your arms. If the interaction escalates, she recommends using a leash to help separate the dogs. In a video she posted on Instagram, Kaough shows how to put the leash around the dog’s neck and tighten it, gently pulling the dog away as if to lift them off the ground. She suggests practicing before trying to do this out in the real world, since there's always a risk of getting bitten when breaking up a dog fight.

The best thing is to prevent getting to this point. Kaough suggests carrying citronella spray, an air horn or a bite stick. She recommends the latter only as a lifesaving measure.

Norton says people should call 311 to report a dog fight or off-leash dogs in non-designated spaces. She says calling will also help city officials make decisions regarding pet owners’ needs.

If a dog injures or kills another animal, it could be investigated and determined a “vicious dog.” According to Austin’s code, it would then need to be restrained at all times. The Texas Health and Safety Code also states that if a dog hurts someone it could be euthanized, unless the dog was protecting a person or their property.

Other things to keep in mind

If you’re unsure if your dog is allowed to be off-leash, look for signage. If you can’t find any, keep them on-leash. Park Rangers may ask you to put your dog on a leash, but they can’t give you a ticket; Animal Control Services officers can. Not following the city’s code qualifies as a Class C misdemeanor and fines could be as high as $500.

If your dog attacks another dog, Kaough recommended apologizing to the owner and offering to pay any vet expenses. She also says it’s important to take the dog to a trainer to address the issue before letting them off-leash again.