The streets of downtown Austin were awash in rainbows as thousands gathered to cheer participants from around Central Texas who were in the Austin Pride Parade. The annual event, which takes place in August outside of the nationally celebrated Pride month of June, brought thousands to watch as local organizations marched to show their support for the LGBTQIA community.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News The Bank of America team marches down Congress Avenue during the Austin Pride Parade.

Ry Olszewski / KUT News Crowds line Congress Avenue to enjoy the 2024 Austin Pride Parade.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Maverick Moses, Rumana Patel and Juliana Morris stand for a portrait during the Austin Pride Parade.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News KhushATX, an inclusive South Asian LGBTQ+ group, parades down Congress Avenue during the Austin Pride Parade.

Ry Olszewski / KUT News Austin Pride Parade participants march down Congress Avenue.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Members of Travelin the Rainbow share a kiss as they parade down Congress Avenue during the Austin Pride Parade.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Flag twirlers march down Congress Avenue during the Austin Pride Parade.