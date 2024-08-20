Jeffery Bowen becomes fifth candidate to enter Austin mayoral race

A last-minute candidate has entered the race to be Austin’s next mayor. Jeffery L. Bowen is the fifth candidate to join the November ballot. He filed just ahead of Monday's 5 p.m. deadline.

Bowen owns a small construction company in Austin and is also a member of the Austin Neighborhood Association. He serves on the city's board of adjustment and has lived in Austin for at least 35 years, according to his application.

He is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by a group of property owners that stopped the city's land code rewrite, or what is referred to as CodeNEXT, and in a subsequent ruling over other housing changes.

Bowen joins the ballot alongside current Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, former City Council Member Kathie Tovo, East Austin advocate Carmen Llanes Pulido and Doug Greco, the former director of Central Texas Interfaith.

Bowen will have to play catch up against his opponents, who have all raised thousands of dollars for their campaigns.

He did not return a request for comment before publishing.

Bowen was not the only candidate to file for the November race on Monday. In addition to voting for mayor this November, residents will elect City Council representatives for Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10. Several people filed to be candidates in those races as well.

Election Day is Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7.