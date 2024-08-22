Austin is accepting donations to help replace bikes stolen from Camacho Activity Center

Ingrid Ristroph’s kids knew how to ride a bike, but this summer they learned how to do it safely at the Lorraine “Grandma” Camacho Activity Center.

“One of the things they learned that was powerful was how to bike and commute,” Ristroph said. “In terms of bike safety, they [center staff] were very organized.”

Over the summer, Ristroph herself learned a thing or two about riding around Austin.

But on Sunday, the bikes they used were among 16 stolen from the activity center in East Austin.

The bikes were used in multiple cycling education programs for kids ages 8 to 12. The programs include seasonal camps where kids ride from the Camacho Center to Deep Eddy or Barton Springs Pool, after-school classes where kids ride on the Lady Bird trail, and to support kids on a competitive mountain biking team.

According to Amanda Ross, natural resources division manager with the Parks and Recreation Department, the bikes were worth about $25,000.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News The stolen bikes were used in youth cycling education programs.

While Ristroph’s kids have their own bicycles, she said she recognizes the importance of having bikes for the community to use.

“It’s really impactful for kids who don’t have access to bikes otherwise, they get that exposure,” Ristroph said. “To steal a bike is like to steal somebody’s shoe.”

Biking programs are still being held at the activity center, but schedules have been adjusted so there are enough bikes for everyone. City officials say they're working to replace the stolen bikes.

Folks can help by donating here and specifying that the money is for bikes at the Camacho Activity Center. City officials said they are not accepting donated bikes at the moment.

The city is also asking Holly residents to check their cameras for a trailer full of bikes between 4 and 5 a.m. on Sunday. Any information regarding the crime should be shared with the Austin Police Department.