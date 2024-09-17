Barton Springs Pool is reopening on Thursday

Barton Springs Pool will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday after being closed for almost three weeks.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to Barton Springs Pool in time for the weekend," interim PARD Director Angela Means said in a news release Tuesday. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of pool goers throughout the repair process.”

City workers repaired two major leaks in the pool's skimmer pipe that had created a safety hazard for swimmers. A leak downstream near "Barking Springs" was also fixed.

Biologists were on site during the repairs to monitor conditions for the endangered Barton Springs Salamanders, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

City workers will spend Wednesday monitoring the repairs and cleaning up the pool area.

Deep Eddy Pool, which extended its hours while Barton Springs was closed, will go back to normal operations Thursday.

