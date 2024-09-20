'A ticket home': New Austin city law will require pets to be microchipped

The City of Austin will soon require people to get microchips for their pets.

Microchips are small grain-like trackers that are implanted under a pet’s skin that can be used to trace the animal back to its owner. Essentially, it's a ticket home.

The Austin City Council could approve a change to city rules next week that would make microchipping pets mandatory.

The move is part of a city effort to keep pets out of shelters. The Austin Animal Center has struggled with capacity issues for some time, periodically closing its doors to animals except in emergencies.

Don Bland, chief animal services officer for the city, said microchipping is one of the many tools used to help keep pets out of shelters.

“We know that a majority of the animals coming in here don't have microchips,” he said. “And a lot of these animals you can tell are owned animals. They are well groomed, well-cared for, and well fed. And having that ability to know who that [pet] belongs to and get them back home is something that is going to be huge.”

The city already encourages other measures to control the shelter population, including spay and neutering pets, waiving adoption fees and helping families in need of resources to keep pets in their homes.

Similar microchip rules are already in place in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Lisa Norwood, a spokesperson for Animal Care Services in San Antonio, said the city made the change back in 2015.

"The success that we have seen is that if an owned pet does come into animal care services, their stay with us is that much shorter," she said, "because we know who they belong to and we can get them home.”

She said a lot of lost animals who are microchipped don't end up in the shelter to begin with.

San Antonio equips animal control officers with microchip scanners. They're also at police and fire stations – and even City Council offices. Norwood said that's helped get lost pets home much quicker.

Austin City Council Member Chito Vela said that's the focus of this effort. While microchipping will be required, there is no fine or penalty attached if a pet is found without one.

The new rule is not meant to punish people, he said.

“This is a nudge in the direction of getting your pet microchipped,” Vela said. “It’s good for your family. It's good for your pet. Please just get it done.”

Getting a pet microchipped can cost anywhere from $20 to $75, experts said. The Austin Animal Center already offers free microchipping to Travis County residents. Vela said he will also be working with shelters to hold clinics to get pets microchipped close to home.

As part of the measure, the city will also ensure police and fire stations, city recreation centers and public libraries all have microchip scanners.