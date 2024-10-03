Your guide to ACL Festival 2024: Rules, tips and how to get there

Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off this weekend. The city will be flooded with famous people, out-of-towners and lots of traffic the next two weekends: Oct. 4-6 and 11-13. Here’s what you need to know to prepare.



ACL rules: what you can and can’t bring

Most bags need to be clear to get into the festival, with the exception of small clutch purses and fanny packs, ACL says. You can read more about the bag policy, including size limits, on ACL’s website.

With warmer temperatures expected, remember to bring an empty, reusable water bottle or hydration pack. You’ll be able to fill it up at hydration stations inside the festival.

Chairs, blankets, cameras (but not selfie sticks) and non-aerosol sunscreen are all allowed. Coolers, drones, glass containers and outside food are just some of the items banned from ACL. You can find the full list of allowed and banned items on the festival website.



Road closures

Here's the short version: If you want to avoid ACL chaos like the plague, you will not want to be on the streets surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. If that's not an option, here are the road closures to expect.

Barton Springs Road will be closed from MoPac Expressway to South Lamar Boulevard Thursday through Sunday both weekends from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Azie Morton Road, the northbound MoPac frontage road approaching Zilker Park and northbound access to Jessie Street will be closed each day of the festival from 11 a.m. to midnight. Toomey and Sterzing streets will have limited access.

Stratford Road will be closed Thursday through Sunday both weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The City of Austin has put together this map with all of the ACL road closures.

Courtesy / Austin City Limits Here's how to get around inside the festival.

How to get there

Rideshare: Pick up and drop off points are at the MoPac Pedestrian Bridge at Veterans Drive, Lee Barton Drive and Wallingwood Drive. Expect to take a 15-20 minute walk from any drop off point to the festival entrance.

Bike: Dust off your own bike or rent an electric one from CapMetro using its list of Bikeshare stations. You can also use the Bikeshare app. It costs $1.09 for a single trip or $12.99 for a day pass. You can drop off the bike at 1602 Toomey Road where CapMetro is offering a bike valet service.

If you’re riding your own bike, the city says to park it on Stratford Drive near the MoPac bridge, on Azie Morton Road near the Umlauf Sculpture Garden or near the corner of Toomey and Sterzing streets.

Make sure to lock your bike and that it has a headlight and a bell — the ride back will be dark and crowded.

The city has a map of the best bike routes and parking spots at the festival.

A combination of bus, train and shuttle: A free shuttle service will take festival goers to and from Republic Square in downtown Austin and the west festival entrance near Barton Springs Road.

If you live along CapMetro’s Red Line, you can take the train to and from downtown near the shuttle stop. The last train headed northbound leaves at 12:30 a.m. each night of the festival.

The MetroRapid 803 is the best bus route to get directly to the festival. It drops off festival goers at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard.

It also has a stop at Republic Square if you want to hop on the shuttle. That option might have more waiting, but less walking.

CapMetro’s Trip Planner can help you map out your route.

Walk: If you live along the Butler Hike and Bike Trail, you can use it to get to Zilker Park. Or, try finding a parking spot along the trail and then walk, but keep your fingers crossed.

Scooters: If you take an electric scooter, there are four designated spots to drop it off: Veterans Park Drive, Azie Morton Road, Toomey Road and Barton Springs Road. Lime officials said they will increase staff both festival weekends to make sure people taking scooters comply with the parking rules.

Use this map that shows where to drop your scooter.

Driving and parking: This is not your best bet. No parking is allowed at Zilker Park or the surrounding neighborhoods. The Austin Transportation and Public Works Department said anyone who does park in an unauthorized area will get hit with a big fine.

You can try your chances at several parking garages downtown, but beware of special event pricing.