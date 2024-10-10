55-acre brush fire in East Austin has been extinguished

Firefighters have extinguished a brush fire in East Austin that threatened homes and schools.

The fire, which started around 12:41 p.m. Thursday and spread rapidly across 55 acres, was contained by 4:37 p.m., the Austin Fire Department posted on X. The fire was located in the 9500 block of FM 969. That is about 0.7 miles away from Austin Discovery School and several KIPP school campuses.

An equipment malfunction caused the fire, the fire department said.

More than 100 firefighters worked to stop the fire. Two of the responders were injured.

There has been no reported damage to buildings, said Rachael Lewis, a public information officer for the Austin Fire Department, at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Drier conditions in recent weeks allowed the fire to burn faster, and shifting winds caused it to change direction multiple times, said Lewis.

As of Thursday evening, parts of the burned area were still smoldering, Thayer Smith, an assistant chief with AFD, told KUT. Crews remained on site to monitor and extinguish those spots.