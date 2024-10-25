Spooky season is upon us! Here's how to celebrate Halloween in Austin.

Austin is crawling with spooky, festive activities for Halloween all month long. You can watch scary movies at the drive-in, get spooked at haunted houses like the House of Torment and the Dripping Springs Hell Country Haunt , or attend Austin Séance presentations. This Halloweekend also coincides with LEVITATION , a four-day psych festival.

Check out this list for more events celebrating spooky season.

Can I Kick It? Ghostbusters screening | Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.

Watch "Ghostbusters" with a live, remixed soundtrack in Republic Square. The Downtown Austin Alliance has partnered with Shaolin Jazz to screen movies with DJ 2-Tone Jones ’ hip-hop, soul and rock spin on the soundtracks. The event also features food trucks and other amenities.

Organizers are encouraging moviegoers to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The event is free. For more information, go here .

Viva La Vida | Saturday, Oct. 26, at 12 p.m. on Fourth Street and Congress Ave.

The Mexic-Arte Museum's 41st annual Viva La Vida parade and festival celebrates el Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday to remember and pay respects to loved ones who have died. The festival will feature live music, food, Aztec dancers, floats and art. According to the event website, Viva la Vida is attended annually by over 20,000 people.

The festival is free. Visit Mexic-Arte's website for more information or to sign up to participate in the parade.

Oakwood Cemetery tour | Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 10 a.m., 1601 Navasota St.

Guides with 18th Annual Murder, Mayhem and Misadventure Walking Tours will tell stories of the people buried in Oakwood Cemetery. Each tour lasts 45 minutes, and organizers recommend wearing comfortable shoes. No pets are allowed.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. Visit this website for more information.

Pigkin Fest | Saturday, Oct. 26, at 12:30 p.m. in Smithville, Texas

Trick or treat with pigs in the “enchanted pig forest” at Central Texas Pig Rescue. Trick or treaters will learn more about the pigs while enjoying personal time with them. The money raised through the event will go to help insulate the pigs’ cabins for the winter, according to the Pig Rescue website.

Tickets range from $15 to $30. Costumes and outside snacks are welcome, but check the website for restrictions and more information.

Boo! At the Farm | Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. 1165 Old Pin Oak Road

Trick or treat around a sanctuary, watch a movie under the stars and shop at an outdoor market at Austin Farm Sanctuary's third annual Boo! At the Farm event. Attendees can also camp overnight, “take in the stars and wake up to the roosters.”

Entry is free for kids under 5 and range from $5 to $20 for older folks. Visit the website for more information, restrictions and guidelines.

Twister Halloween Experience | Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at 3311 Gallop Cove

Organizers describe this event at The Cove as not an “average Halloween party.” It features a bar, dance party and interactive experiences.

Tickets cost $45 to participate in the "quest."

Visit the website for more information.

Tacos and Dogoween | Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at 4824 East Cesar Chavez St.

Enter your dog in a costume contest and get vet advice from UrgentVet at ZilkerBark’s dog-centered Halloween event. The fifth annual event will have tacos and cocktails for dog owners and a toy run, chicken vendors and prizes for dogs.

The contest is free to enter. Visit the website for more information.

Halloween Carnival at the Neill-Cochran House Museum | Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at 2310 San Gabriel St.

Make friendship bracelets and keychains, participate in scavenger hunts, and join in traditional Dia de los Muertos activities at the museum’s Halloween Carnival. Attendees can go in costumes and take tours exploring Austin's history.

Attendance is free. Visit the event website for more information.

StrawFest family day | Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at 605 Azie Morton Rd.

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum will host a family fun day with games, fall crafts and face painting. The event will even have princess meet and greets, caricatures and a fire truck visit.

Admission to the garden is free, but some activities will cost. Visit the event website for more information.

Commodore Perry Estate’s All Hallow’s Eve | Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. at 4100 Red River St.

The Commodore Perry Estate, a private members club, will open its doors to the Austin community for All Hallow’s Eve with scavenger hunts, palm readings and “spooky and fantastical surprises.” Costumes are encouraged.

Tickets range from $15 to $35. Visit the event website for more information.

Trail-or-Treat | Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rainey Street Trailhead Park

The Trail Conservancy is hosting Trail-or-Treat at the Rainey Street Trailhead Park with live music from Midnight Snack, candy and kid-friendly activities.

Visit the event website for more information.

Werewolf Costume Contest and Dog Pawrty | Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m at 3901 Promontory Point Dr.

Dogs can compete in a costume contest and get their tarot cards read while listening to music from DJ Kurt Lammers at Meanwhile Brewing. Dog owners can shop in the All About Dogs Market for locally made dog items. Attendees can also adopt dogs on site.

Visit the event website for more information.

Fantasy Halloween party | Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. at 2701 E. Cesar Chavez

The Tiny Minotaur, an immersive fantasy private club, is offering day passes for a Halloween party with a costume contest. Organizers encourage fantasy costumes.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit the event website for more information.

Hyperreal’s Haunted Mansion | Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8:30 p.m. at 301 Chicon St.

Hyperreal Film Club will transform their clubhouse into a haunted mansion with a costume contest, flash tattoos and drink specials.

Tickets cost $5. Visit the event website for more information.

Planet K’s Texas Fireworks | Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9:30 p.m. at 517 South Pleasant Valley Road

Planet K & The Phogg Phoundation for the Pursuit of Happiness will host a fireworks show behind Krieg Field to commemorate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. Organizers suggest bringing lawn chairs and blankets.

Attendance is free. Visit the event website for more information.

Day of the Dead at the Moody Amphitheater | Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at 1401 Trinity St.

Enjoy Día de los Muertos traditions like calavera face painting, community altars, and music and dance at Siete Family Foods’ celebration honoring the community's lost loved ones. There will be local Latinx artisan vendors and food.