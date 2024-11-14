Cooler-than-average temperatures forecast for the Austin area next week

A cold front is forecast to make its way into the Austin area early next week, bringing with it much anticipated cooler-than-average temperatures.

The cooler weather will provide some relief to Austinites, who so far have experienced record-breaking heat and warmer-than-average temperatures this fall.

The forecast predicts daily high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

"Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons is what it looks like," Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

Some areas could see even cooler temperatures, including some below freezing, he said.

"We'll probably have some freezing temperatures up in the Hill Country and the colder places around the area," he said. "Bergstrom [airport] is in a really low area, and they get colder than the rest of the city all the time."

A few rain showers will also be possible on Sunday or Monday as the cold front moves in.