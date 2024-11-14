© 2024 KUT Public Media

Cooler-than-average temperatures forecast for the Austin area next week

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:58 AM CST
Two hikers hold hands as they make their way beneath trees with changing leaves
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Two hikers hold hands as they make their way beneath trees on Red Bud Isle last fall.

A cold front is forecast to make its way into the Austin area early next week, bringing with it much anticipated cooler-than-average temperatures.

The cooler weather will provide some relief to Austinites, who so far have experienced record-breaking heat and warmer-than-average temperatures this fall.

Mose Buchele

The forecast predicts daily high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

"Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons is what it looks like," Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

Some areas could see even cooler temperatures, including some below freezing, he said.

"We'll probably have some freezing temperatures up in the Hill Country and the colder places around the area," he said. "Bergstrom [airport] is in a really low area, and they get colder than the rest of the city all the time."

A few rain showers will also be possible on Sunday or Monday as the cold front moves in.

Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
