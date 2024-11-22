Austin mayoral candidate Carmen Llanes Pulido drops recount pursuit, concedes race

Carmen Llanes Pulido officially conceded the race for Austin mayor Friday, announcing she would not file an amended petition seeking a recount.

On Thursday, she submitted a petition for a recount of Austin’s 11 precincts in Williamson County. The request was rejected because state law requires a recount to be of an entire jurisdiction. Austin voters live in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties.

"After a long two weeks of changing results, news alerts, dozens of legal opinions, and my own team's cost-benefit analysis of re-examining the results of this incredibly close election tally I have decided to lay down the pursuit of a recount and bring a close to my mayoral campaign," Llanes Pulido said in a written statement.

Candidates who seek a recount must pay for it. There is a certain cost per voting site. If the outcome of the election is changed by the recount, the entire deposit is returned to the petitioner, according to the Secretary of State.

It's "time to turn my attention to what is in the absolute best interest of the constituents of Austin," she wrote. "The goal of this campaign was always to get us more accountable and community-driven leadership in our municipal government."

Watson earned the most votes in the Nov. 5 election, but he needed a majority, or 50% plus one vote, to win outright and avoid a runoff with Llanes Pulido. He declared victory last week , with just 13 votes to spare.

Llanes Pulido said she sought a recount because the margin was so thin.

She said she was proud and grateful for the volunteers, staff and voters who made this race one to watch.

"In the coming weeks, I'll be spending time with family and loved ones and enjoying this gorgeous weather as I get ready to enter my fifth decade of life," she said. "And I'll be right back to organizing, which truly is my life's work. I'm so excited to do it with thousands of new connections, new knowledge of issues, and new reasons to be grateful to call this place home."

Llanes Pulido entered the race for mayor in January. She raised more than $100,000 throughout her campaign.