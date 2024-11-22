Austin's new historic preservation plan aims to protect what makes the city special

Austin will implement a new historic preservation plan, replacing the city’s four-decade-old document.

“This is a turning point for our city to make sure that we celebrate everyone’s history and create great places in the process,” Council Member Zo Qadri said after the plan was adopted Thursday.

The plan includes 107 recommendations city leaders say will expand the tools, programs and resources for preservation in a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable way.

It includes goals and recommendations to recognize Austin’s rich and complex history and better protect cultural heritage like legacy businesses and murals. The document says the city will use preservation tools to prevent displacement of residents, reduce waste and promote energy efficiency.

As the city has transformed, many members of the community say Austin has lost too many important buildings, businesses and residents, especially those of color. According to city data, only 16% of Austin’s historic landmarks and districts have known associations with communities of color.

There have not been enough tools in place to protect and preserve these places, city leaders say, and this new plan will allow more protection.

In 2021, the Historic Landmark Commission began work to update the plan saying the city had significantly changed since the last plan was adopted in 1981. Back then, Austin’s population was fewer than 350,000 people. Today, Austin is home to nearly 1 million people.

City officials said historic preservation of older buildings can lead to more affordable housing and help small businesses and arts organizations thrive. It also leads to more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods – all things the city is grappling with as the population grows.

The cultural benefits of preservation "are significant, especially in a rapidly growing city like Austin,” said JuanRaymon Rubio, a member of both the Historic Landmark Commission and the Preservation Plan Working Group. “Preservation supports a sense of place, identity and continuity for both residents and visitors.”

Council Member Vanessa Fuentes called adoption of the plan a milestone moment.

“We can’t freeze Austin in time, but we can preserve and capture the ethos of what makes our city so special,” she said.

The city plans to implement these recommendations over the next 10 years. A public dashboard to track progress on the plan will be launched in January.