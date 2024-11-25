Feeling the Glenergy, Austin comes together for Glen Powell lookalike contest

New York got Timothée Chalamet. Chicago got Jeremy Allen White. And Austin? Well, when it came time for the celebrity lookalike content trend to hit this capital city, the Glenergy took over as hundreds came out to Auditorium Shores to crown Glen Powell 2.0.

What started out as a joke between friends quickly became an event full of Canadian tuxedos, cowboy boots and white T-shirts, but the overall goal was to have fun, said Henry Long, one of the co-organizers.

“Right now there’s a lot of stuff going on in America that’s pretty dour, but people are always looking for something silly and fun to rally around," he said. "And Glen is a perfect idol to rally around in Austin.”

Charlotte Keene / KUT News The organizers, all wearing Canadian tuxedos, cheer during the contest.

Now, why is Powell the perfect pick for Austin’s contest? Well, for starters he is a proud native Austinite. He’s a Longhorn. And he has, arguably, been having a moment these last couple of years with hits that include Twisters, Anyone But You, Hit Man and Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think Glen Powell is just so Austin as well that it feels like you almost have to come out,” UT Austin graduate Leila Williams said. “I don’t know if a different name would have made more people turn out or less people turn out, but it was definitely the right person to pick for a lookalike contest [here].”

Hundreds more appeared to agree, as they gathered around to decide who, out of the 19 contestants, looked most like Powell. The Glentlemen, as co-organizer Kate Carpenter put it, made their way down the lawn as the roar of the crowd was used to determine who made it to the next round.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Hundreds of people, mostly women, showed up to cheer on the contestants Sunday afternoon.

It’s worth noting that Powell himself did not show up, but the same can’t be said for his mom, Cyndy Powell, who surprised everyone as the VIP judge in the final round.

“All of the sudden people started sending me links to this. I mean, I probably got 30 of ‘em so I thought, I’m going to go see what it’s about,” she said. “I probably do know what he looks like better than most.”

Cyndy Powell also delivered a video message from her son, who’s in London filming The Running Man. In the video, Powell added his own twist to the reward, which already included “city admiration,” a cowboy hat, a bit of cash and a free year of queso from Torchy’s Tacos.

“Now you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie that I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie," he said. "I am completely serious."

Glen Powell announces that the winner of his lookalike contest today will earn a cameo in his next movie:



“I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.” pic.twitter.com/MiwCgT6wvS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

The Top Gun Glen, otherwise known as Max Braunstein, won the overall contest. Braunstein works as physician’s assistant and said he’s had people point out the resemblance since Powell’s role in the TV show Scream Queens.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Braunstein interacts with Glen Powell's mother, Cyndy Powell, after winning the lookalike contest.

Despite his green flight suit, Braunstein said he prepped for the contest with another Powell movie.

“I did watch Twisters while I was cleaning my apartment last night,” he said.

Braunstein’s preparation seemed to pay off, but he might need to reprise his role based on some of the unofficial judging criteria.

“I need an emotional support son when Glen’s traveling,” Powell’s mom said. “They don’t know that there’s strings attached.”