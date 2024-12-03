Where are the best holiday lights in Austin? They could be in your own front yard.

Admiring your neighbors' holidays lights is one of life's simple pleasures. Sometimes entire streets go all out for the month of December. Maybe you're one of those people who participates or you know someone who is.

To get in the holiday spirit, KUT is hosting a contest to find some of biggest and quirkiest displays in the city. Will yours make the cut?

The biggest thing to know here is that this is just for fun. You'll earn some bragging rights, a superlative and likely be the talk of the newsroom, but there are no tangible prizes.

All you have to do to enter is fill out the form below with your name, address and contact information. A KUT reporter may reach out to you for a story.

The form will be open from Dec. 3 through Dec. 10. We'll announce the winners the week of Dec. 16 and publish a map so everyone can check on these spectacular displays.