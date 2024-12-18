Beloved businesses Austin said goodbye to in 2024

It doesn't matter how long you've been here — people in Austin love to reminisce about the better, weirder, version of this city. And there's a reason for that: Local shops and restaurants are part of what makes Austin, Austin. And in 2024, we lost a lot of them.

We can't go back in time to patronize them once more, but we can take a moment to remember them.

Here are some businesses Austin said farewell to this year:

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Oat Willie's

Austin’s original head shop closed its last location on Oltorf Street in November after 56 years in business. The store won Austin's Chronicle "Best Subculture Store" three times in the '90s, and in 1996, the "Best Sign The Seventies Are Back" award. Owner Doug Brown, 83, announced the closure on Instagram and Facebook with a massive sale.

One commenter wrote:

"So sad that you guys are closing before I come back to town and I won't get to visit again. Absolutely love this shop, have been a supporter my whole life. You guys bought jewelry from me when I was 8 years old, I'll never forget how that changed the trajectory of my life. Thank you for all the good times!"

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Baby A's on Barton Springs

You can still order a purple margarita and a bowl of tortilla soup at the Riverside or Stonelake locations, but the Tex-Mex restaurant's most central location closed in October. Baby A's has been open in Austin for over 40 years. When the news hit the r/Austin subreddit, one commenter wrote:

"RIP Purples... I've lots of memories of that place that I don't remember."

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Giddy Ups

The honky-tonk, dive bar and music venue closed in August after more than 20 years in business in South Austin. And before it was Giddy Ups, the building was a family-owned beer bar called Dotson's that opened in the '30s. Giddy Ups was dubbed the "Biggest Little Stage in South Austin" and has been the go-to spot for live, local music and dancing.

In a Facebook post, the owners said they weren't happy about closing.

"This whole situation feels more like a 'yeehaw, out of here' than a genuine step forward for the neighborhood. We call it gentrification and an unsatisfiable act of greed, you might call it progress – whatever the label, it means losing a piece of that 'living room extension' vibe as neighborhood bar and concert venue ..."

The owners said they are looking forward to reopening in a new location.

Michael Minasi / KUT News

The Lost Well

The punk bar and live music venue closed in October after 11 years in East Austin. The spot shut down because the landlord didn't renew its lease, according to The Austin Chronicle.

When the news made its way to Reddit, the top comment was:

Austin: “The live apartment capital of the world.”

Michael Minasi / KUT News

The Parlor

The Parlor was also an institution for punk rock and live music in Austin. Oh, and pizza. The pizza joint was a mainstay in North Austin for over 20 years before closing in April.

According to the Austin Chronicle, The Parlor was given the option to buy the building for $3 million, but they couldn't afford the $60,000 down payment.

"I am gutted. I’ve been going there since 2008. It was one of my wife’s and I first dates there. And it’s where I taught my 6 year old how to play pool. This sucks so bad," one Reddit user said of the news.

Michael Minasi / KUT News

The Glass Coffin

The Vampire Parlor sold vampire, gothic and occult-related antiquities that "catered to the undead and lovers of the macabre."

It was one of the few stores of its kind in Austin.

The business announced its closure over Instagram in July. The business was ushered out of its building along the I-35 North frontage road due to the I-35 highway expansion. Owner Joey Slayne relocated the business to Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I stumbled across this dark corner of Austin and it warmed my cold dead heart to know it exists. Full of all things weird including taxidermy and wet specimens. Creepily perfect in all ways," a Google reviewer wrote.

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Hi Hat Public House

The East Austin bar, restaurant and live music venue closed in July after 12 years in business.

The owners announced the closure in an Instagram post.

"Your patronage has made every day a joyous experience. As we move forward, we will always treasure the friendships we've forged, the good times we've had together and the delicious food we have shared," it read.

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Stars Cafe

Stars, formerly Star Seeds, has sat off the I-35 North frontage road for 58 years. Until November.

Owner AJ Johnson announced the closure on Instagram in October. It was also forced to relocate due to the highway expansion.

"Well....... it's finally here. We finally got our walking papers," the post read. "Whether you loved us, hated us, were sick of us, or would give up a spleen to see us remain, we appreciate you for ever gracing your presence through our doors."

Michael Minasi / KUT News

South Congress Books

The book store existed on South Congress Avenue for 11 years before relocating to Kerbey Lane in 2023. This month, the store owners announced they would close their new location as well.

"After two years of valiantly trying to survive (if not thrive) in our new location, we've made the hard decision not to renew our lease," a farewell post on Instagram post read. "That means we are packing up & moving out in January."

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Irene's

The brunch spot closed in late November after eight years in business, but not for lack of customers. The land Irene's sits on is being rezoned for a 48-story residential tower, according to the Austin Monitor.

The restaurant had dozens of 5-star reviews on Google. One reviewer said the woman's smile at the host stand convinced her to come in for the first time.

"Irene's!! What can I say that hasn't been said already about your amazing restaurant. Great service, check. Great food, check. Yummy drinks, check. Everything was good!"

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Outer Heaven

The East Austin disco club announced in October it would close early next year because the landlords are tearing down the building to build luxury condos.

"All we will be left with is the hollow shell that used to be Austin, Texas," an Instagram post announcing the closure read.