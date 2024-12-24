Where to find great holiday lights in the Austin area

We asked for great holiday lights in the Austin area, and you all responded. If you're looking for something to do with your friends or family over the next week before deciding how to welcome 2025, stopping by these houses and neighborhood blocks is a good option.

There are even a couple places where it's worth getting out of the car, because these neighbors have added interactive elements. Want to take a ride on the Polar Express? Check out 1513 Alameda Drive. The homeowners also encourage adults to take a spin on the motorized minitrain. Already seen the Longhorn Lights, but want to keep that school spirit going before the next big game? Head on over to 7003 Deborah Drive.

There's no shortage of lights to look at in this city, so take in those along the way, too, and enjoy!