Where to find great holiday lights in the Austin area

KUT 90.5 | By Wynne Davis
Published December 24, 2024 at 1:03 PM CST
As you're driving around looking at lights, be sure to check out Austin staples like 37th Street.
Ivy Fowler
/
KUT News
We asked for great holiday lights in the Austin area, and you all responded. If you're looking for something to do with your friends or family over the next week before deciding how to welcome 2025, stopping by these houses and neighborhood blocks is a good option.

There are even a couple places where it's worth getting out of the car, because these neighbors have added interactive elements. Want to take a ride on the Polar Express? Check out 1513 Alameda Drive. The homeowners also encourage adults to take a spin on the motorized minitrain. Already seen the Longhorn Lights, but want to keep that school spirit going before the next big game? Head on over to 7003 Deborah Drive.

There's no shortage of lights to look at in this city, so take in those along the way, too, and enjoy!

Wynne Davis
Wynne Davis is KUT's assistant digital editor. Got a tip? Email her at wdavis@kut.org.
