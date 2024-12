It's that time of year again: A never-ending list of ideas for self improvement is swirling around in our brains.

Buy less plastic. Stop doomscrolling. Get past three pages in a book.

We're also thinking about goals for our newsroom. What is KUT doing right? What could the newsroom do better? What stories would you like to see from us in 2025? Let us know in the form below.

Not seeing the form? Try refreshing the page.