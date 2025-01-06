The Austin institutions that were saved in 2024

Austin said goodbye to many longtime businesses in 2024. (KUT has a list honoring those places here.) But many beloved institutions weathered the storm thanks to patient landlords, City Council initiatives and help from other businesses.

Here are a few Austin favorites that were saved in 2024:

Peter Pan Mini Golf

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Even if you’ve never played a round of mini-golf at Peter Pan, you must have at least seen its giant T-Rex towering over the corner of Barton Springs and Lamar Boulevard.

The mini-golf course has been a go-to spot for birthday parties and marriage proposals since 1948, but issues over its lease agreement have threatened it in recent years.

The land the business sits on is owned by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, which manages the lease.

In August, Peter Pan announced it was able to renew its lease for six months, but owner Julio Massad is fighting for something more permanent.

“I’m still hopeful that we can get this lease renewed," he said. "As we stand now, our lease is set to end March 31, which is rapidly approaching."

TJJD is in the process of hiring an administrator to oversee the property, so a longer lease may not be possible until that's settled.



Ego’s

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Ego’s, an Austin karaoke staple, surprised its regulars with an Instagram post in August.

“Alright, Y’all. We’re gonna be real with you. It’s not looking like Ego’s is going to be open much longer,” it read.

The post said the bar, which has been open on South Congress for 45 years, was dealing with pipes that keep collapsing. Commenters said they were “gutted” and “devastated.” Some asked if they could start a fundraiser.

But by the end of August, the business said it would be able to stick around.

The building Ego’s sits in is set to be renovated into a multistory development by New York City-based firm Related Companies, but the karaoke bar will remain.

Highland Lanes

Michael Minasi / KUT News

The longtime bowling alley was originally thought to be closing by the end of 2024 to make way for – you guessed it – a multistory development. Two permitting plans have been filed to rezone the property.

But in July, Highland Lanes owners announced they secured another lease renewal and the bowling alley will stay open until at least December. The lease renewal also saved Lebowski’s Grill, the burger joint inside.

Blues on the Green

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Early last year, Austin City Limits Radio announced Blues on the Green would be cancelled due to rising costs. The free outdoor concert series had been an Austin summer tradition for over 30 years.

But the announcement struck a chord with folks on the City Council dais. Less than a month later, council members passed a resolution to preserve Blues on the Green and similar events.

“It's crucial now more than ever to really maintain Austin's cultural identity,” Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said at the time. “Diverse groups of Austinites gathering and socializing – that's important, it has intrinsic value.”

The resolution and increased funding from H-E-B, the presenting sponsor since 2016, kept the concert going.

Waterloo Records

Michael Minasi / KUT News

Waterloo Records owner John Kunz knew he would either have to close or relocate his business when local real estate firm Endeavor bought its building on the corner of Sixth Street and North Lamar Boulevard in 2019.

Kunz announced Thursday that he’s preserving the business by selling it and moving it to a larger space five blocks north. The new owners are Caren Kelleher, the founder and CEO of Gold Rush Vinyl, and Austin entrepreneur Trey Watson, CEO of Austin-based record label Armadillo Records.

The record store will open at 1105 North Lamar Boulevard this spring.

“Waterloo is my baby – I always wanted the store to live on and have a life beyond me, and it is happening with these new partners,” Kunz said.

Cheer Up Charlies

Michael Minasi / KUT News

In February, the 15-year-old LGBTQ bar announced via Instagram it was struggling to stay afloat. Gabriela Bucio – the owner of Mala Vida, Mala Fama and Taquero Mucho – stepped in to help.

“When we put out the news that we were struggling, Gabby was one of the first to reach out," the bar posted later that month on Instagram, "and has been so generous in helping us raise funds and awareness about not only red river cultural district but the changing landscape of small businesses and queer-owned businesses specifically in Austin."

Last month, Cheer Up Charlies received additional funding from the Queer to Stay program, an initiative launched in 2020 by the Human Rights Campaign and Showtime to help small, local LGBTQ businesses survive.

